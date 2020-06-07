Two netted smuggling immature fish concealed under sand

Kasesea, Uganda| AFP | THE INDEPENDENT | The Fisheries Protection Unit in Kasese district has arrested two suspects for smuggling immature fish.

The two were apprehended at a check point along Kikorongo-Kasese road in Lake Katwe Sub County on Friday while smuggling premature fish on a canter truck registration number UBG 675G.

Sergeant John K. Behumbiza, the Western Region Lake Overseer identifies the suspects as Faridi Musoki, the truck driver from Rubirizi district and Hadijah Hakuluta, the owner of the premature fish and resident of Kalangala District.

He says the suspects had concealed the premature salted fish under sand.

He said the suspects didn’t have a single document allowing them to trade in fish.

Behumbiza said their investigations show that the immature fish originated from Kalangala and was destined for DRC.

In his defense, Musoki explained that he was hired by Hakuluta from Rutoto to transport the fish to Mpondwe Lhubiriha border post.

Hakuluta, who confessed to own the fish, said she decided to take the risk because of the hard economic times to money some money.

Kasese District LC 5 chairperson, Siibendire Bigogo Thembo says the security operations have contributed to the production of quality fish on market.

*******

URN