Two held over Mbarara weigh bridge shooting

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT Two people are in police custody over the shooting at the Uganda National Roads Authority-UNRA Weigh Bridge in Mbarara City on Tuesday morning.

The Deputy Police Spokesperson, Polly Namaye identifies the suspects as Patrick Robert Mutabaazi, a driver from UNRA and Corporal John Davis Osada who allegedly shot dead Ivan Bimanyirwoha and injured Simon Katuramu, an aspirant for the Western Youth Parliamentary seat and lecturer at Metropolitan University in Kampala.

The two were travelling in a Fuso truck registration number UBF 109D that was transporting iron sheets to Rukungiri.

According to Namaye, Osada discharged live bullets in an attempt to stop the truck after the occupants refused to stop at the Weigh Bridge Station in Koranorya area.

She condemned the shooting and cautioned officers against using excessive force while on duty.

Namale also dispelled rumors that have been doing rounds on social media since last night that Katuramu had died, saying he receiving treatment at one of the hospitals in Mbarara.

She revealed that they are hunting for the driver and turn man of the truck since they haven’t showed up.

Namaye encouraged motorists to stop at Weigh bridges when stopped by officers to prevent similar occurrences.

