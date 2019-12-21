Two children die In Luweero house fire

Luweero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Fire has gutted a house killing two children and their aunt at Binyonyi zone in Luweero town council.

The deceased have been identified as Hasifah Nakafu (11), Aisha Namboowa (08) and their aunt Shamirah Kilemba aged 22 years.

The children belonged to Hussein Ssewaka Junior who was renting a two roomed house at Binyonyi zone located few kilometers from Luweero Central Police Station.

They were found burnt beyond recognition on Saturday at around 5;00am by a taxi driver who was picking a passenger in the area.

Ahmed Musakana, the Luweero District Police Commander says that Police arrived with a fire brigade and managed to stop the fire from spreading but the victims had already died.

Musakana says that preliminary investigations have linked the fire to a charcoal stove which was left inside the house to cook maize for breakfast.

Police has since transferred the remains to Luweero Hospital mortuary. the uncle to the deceased Noorden Kitenda says that by the time fire broke up, the father Hussein Ssewaka and himself were away in Masindi where they deal in charcoal burning only to receive a call about the tragic news.

Ssewaka was in tears and unable to speak to media. Robert Okello, the Luweero West Parish councillor says that reports indicate that the aunt could have tried to open the door but failed since they had locked themselves inside using a padlock.

Police and Local leaders have since cautioned the public against cooking inside the house at night. According to Police Annual Crime Report for 2018, at least 32 died and 56 injured in fire in the year.

A total of 1,018 fire emergencies were reported in 2018 compared to 1,099. The report further revealed that the causes of fire incidents were mainly attributed to negligence with 186 incidents, followed by charcoal stoves/candle wax with 169 incidents, Electrical short circuit with 92 incidents and electrical appliances left unattended to registering 84 incidents.

Others that include arson were 19 incidents, over heating 04 incidents, welding with 03 incidents, Sparks with 02 incidents and other causes not established registered 458 incidents.

*******

URN