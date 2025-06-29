Two arrested over armed robberies in Kisoro district

Kisoro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two people have been arrested for allegedly being behind a series of recent armed robberies in Kisoro district. Gerard Irankunda alias Ndereya and Vallence Habyarimana were arrested on Friday from Karumena and Kisoro hill villages in Kisoro municipality during a joint intelligence operation.

On searching their rooms, an AK 47 rifle with one magazine, one live ammunition, one pair of police kakhi trousers and one pair of police boots were recovered.

Elly Maate, police spokesperson for Kigezi region, says on interrogation, the suspects confessed to having participated in four armed robberies in areas of Mugombero Town Centre, Natate and Mutorole in Kisoro district.

Maate says the suspects are currently being held at Kisoro police station as the operation to arrest more suspects continues. On June 16th, at around 9:00 PM, armed robbers attacked and put on gun point Ishamel Ndyowawe, a 20-year-old manager at KG Mini Petrol Station, and Sarah Birungi, a 26-year-old shop owner and ordered them to surrender all the money they had.

The robbers then fired bullets in the air and took off. Early this month, robbers attacked a trading centre in Nyakinama Sub-county, stealing over 3.398 million shillings from four businessmen.

The attackers, who were armed and masked, struck at around 10:00 PM at the shop of Rogers Irankunda, who deals in wholesale and produce. They ordered everyone to lie down and surrender their possessions.

Police have pledged to step up patrols in the affected areas and continue to investigate these robberies.

***

URN