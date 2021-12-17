Two arrested for embezzlement at Arua Regional Hospital

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Inspectorate of Government (IGG) on Thursday arrested two former staff of Arua Regional Referral Hospital for alleged embezzlement. They are Peter Okello Odeke and Anthony Esiangu Okise.

According to the Inspectorate, the two conspired and embezzled 28 Million Shillings that was advanced to the hospital under the Uganda Population-Based HIV Impact Assessment- UPHIA project.

At the time, Odeke was serving as the Principle Hospital Administrator before being transferred to Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital while Okise was the Hospital Accountant but later transferred to the Directorate of Public Prosecution – DPP.

However, Okise, 62, had retired and returned to his ancestral home in Soroti, where he was arrested from while Odeke, 54, was arrested from Mbarara City, his current duty post.

They are due to appear before the Anti-Corruption Court, on Friday in Kololo on charges embezzlement, abuse of office and false accounting, contrary to the Anti-Corruption Act 2009.

Earlier on Wednesday, four top Apac district officials who included Paul Tonney Ekwang, the CFO, Sam Sammy Atim, the Acting DEO, Patrick Ebony, the Senior Accounts Officer, and Tom Adoko, the HR Officer appeared before the Anti-Corruption Court on charges of causing the Government a financial loss of more than Shillings 338 million Shillings.

They were later granted bail. They are jointly charged together Michael Wanje, the former Apac District Chief Administrative Officer – CAO who is yet to appear before the court.

****

URN