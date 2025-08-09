Tusker Lite debuts kit for Uganda’s biggest race



Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | With just two weeks remaining, excitement for the 2025 Tusker Lite Mt. Rwenzori Marathon is at an all-time high. Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL), through its premium low-carb brand Tusker Lite, has officially unveiled the race kit for this year’s event.

Held at UBL headquarters in Kampala, the event brought together media, fitness influencers, and key partners. The race kit has been designed to blend performance, style, and symbolism, with several upgrades. The official race shirt is white, symbolizing the glaciers on Mt. Rwenzori, which are rapidly eroding due to climate change. This design serves as a reminder of the need to protect this natural wonder. The shirts also feature the brand’s signature green hues.

New additions to the kit include a technical running cap for sun protection, a running belt for carrying essentials, and a drawstring bag for all race-day gear. Finishers of the 42km race will receive gold medals inscribed with the equator, commemorating the world’s only marathon to start on the Equator. Participants in the 21km race will receive silver medals.

Now in its fourth year, the marathon is set for August 23, 2025, in Kasese. The event was launched in 2022 to position the Rwenzori region as a premier destination for eco-tourism, adventure, and wellness. It has since grown into a global spectacle, attracting runners from over 25 countries.

Catherine Ndungu, Marketing & Innovations Director at Uganda Breweries Limited, spoke at the kit unveiling. “The Tusker Lite Mt. Rwenzori Marathon is more than a run; it’s a celebration of courage, national pride, and shared ambition. As it grows in stature, it continues to inspire a new generation of goal-driven Ugandans while shining a global spotlight on Kasese and the Rwenzori region. We’re honoured to be part of this incredible journey that unites communities, businesses, and visitors through wellness, sport, and unforgettable experiences.”

This year’s marathon offers several race categories:

42km Full Marathon

21km Half-Marathon

10km Challenge Run

5km “Here for the Vibes” Fun Run

With more than 6,000 runners expected, the 2025 event is anticipated to be the biggest yet. The Tusker Lite Mt. Rwenzori Marathon is organized by Equator Hikes and supported by partners including the Uganda Tourism Board, Standard Chartered Bank, and KIA.

Online registration is ongoing at www.mtrwenzorimarathon.com.