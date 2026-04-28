Turkey, Egypt, China, and Canada visit ahead of POATE 2026

Leveraging commercial diplomacy to deepen Uganda’s tourism positioning ahead of the Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo (POATE 2026)

Kampala, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | Uganda is sharpening its tourism strategy, aligning diplomacy, market engagement and on-the-ground experiences to strengthen visitor flows from key international markets ahead of the 2026 Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo (POATE).

Working closely with its foreign missions, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) is now engaging priority markets under the new national marketing strategy.

In recent weeks, delegations from Turkey, Egypt, China, and Canada, consisting mainly of tour operators, have been hosted on familiarisation trips across the country. Officials said that while such visits are not new, their timing and coordination reflect a clearer focus: reinforcing Uganda’s positioning and converting interest into actual travel.

This push comes on the back of strong sector performance. Uganda’s tourism earnings rose to a record USD 1.7 billion (UGX 6.1 trillion) in 2025, up from USD 1.28 billion in 2024, while international arrivals increased from about 1.3 million to 1.65 million visitors, according to the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities.

The next phase, officials say, is about quality by sustaining demand, strengthening perception and increasing visitor value. Fam trips are central to that shift.

“By immersing tour operators, media and content creators in the destination, Uganda is tackling a long-standing gap: turning awareness into bookings. These visits directly influence itinerary development, pricing and how Uganda is sold in source markets.”

The official added that “Uganda Tourism Board is increasingly leveraging diplomatic channels as a deliberate strategy to drive tourism growth, working through foreign missions and government partnerships to increase visibility and strengthen engagement in key markets.”

That potential is evident.

The Ministry of Tourism data shows continued growth in long-haul markets, including a 19% increase in interest from Canada, alongside steady demand from regional and international segments.

These markets are particularly valuable for their higher spend, longer stays and appetite for experiential travel: areas where Uganda is well positioned.

By hosting buyers ahead of POATE, officials said Uganda is ensuring that engagements at the expo move faster, from introductions to partnerships and bookings.

Juliana Kagwa, CEO of the Uganda Tourism Board, says the approach is about making engagement count. “Familiarisation trips have always been part of how destinations build visibility, but we are now aligning them more closely with our priority markets and platforms like POATE,” she said.

“By the time our partners arrive, they already understand the destination, which allows us to move faster from conversations to actual business.”

She added, “POATE is a key marketplace. Our focus is to ensure we bring in the right buyers and position Uganda competitively so that real deals can happen.”

Tourism remains one of Uganda’s leading foreign exchange earners, supporting a wide value chain across hospitality, transport, agriculture and the creative economy.

As POATE 2026 draws near, the coordinated use of commercial diplomacy and tourist immersions during fam trips signals a more targeted approach. One that prioritises stronger market connections, clearer positioning and higher-value travel.