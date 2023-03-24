Tshisekedi brings back strongman Bemba ahead of elections

Friday , March 24 2023
The Independent March 24, 2023 AFRICA, The News Today Leave a comment

FILE PHOTO: Bemba during the 2018 DRC presidential elections

🔴 Tshisekedi cabinet changes

➡ Defence: Jean Pierre Bemba
➡ Interior: Peter Kazadi
➡ Finance: Vital Kamerhe
➡ Foreign Affairs: Christophe Lutundula
➡ Public Service: Jean Pierre Lihau Ebua

Kinshasa, DRC | THE INDEPENDENT | Faced with the uncertainity of an election in December, and rebel activity by the M23 in the south east, Democratic Republic of Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi has brought back strongman Jean-Pierre Bemba onto his side as defence minister.

The former DRC Vice president and ex-rebel leader had a war crimes conviction by the International Criminal Court overturned in 2018 after 11 years in exile and prison.

His appointment was part of an overhaul of the 57 members of government announced on Congo’s national television late on Thursday.

Bemba was disqualified from contesting in the 2018 polls that brought in Tshisekedi in a narrow win over Martin Fayulu.

Joseph Kabila stepped down as President then, and is said to have backed Tshisekedi for the top job in a historic peaceful change of power in the DRC.

