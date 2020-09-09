Trump’s net worth drops 600 million USD from a year ago: Forbes

Washington, US | XINHUA | U.S. President Donald Trump’s net worth has dropped an estimated 600 million U.S. dollars since last September to 2.5 billion dollars, Forbes reported on Tuesday.

On the magazine’s new list of the 400 richest Americans, the president now is placed at No. 339, down 64 spots from a year ago.

Overall, Trump’s nine properties in New York declined by an estimated 326 million dollars, according to the magazine.

Trump’s non-New York real estate declined by an estimated 124 million dollars across five properties, Forbes reported.

Most of Trump’s golf courses and clubs also declined in value by an estimated 137 million dollars. However, his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, increased by 10 million dollars over the year, said the magazine.

The president’s personal assets, including a Trump Tower penthouse, two airplanes, three helicopters and a home on St. Martin, fell by a combined 18 million dollars in value, according to Forbes.

The magazine attributed the decline in Trump’s net worth to the coronavirus pandemic battering industries in which Trump holds his biggest assets including office buildings, hotels, golf courses and clubs.

