Trump says Zelensky ‘doesn’t have anything until I approve it’

WASHINGTON | Xinhua | Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “doesn’t have anything until I approve it,” U.S. President Donald Trump said in an exclusive interview with Politico on Friday, two days ahead of his meeting with Zelensky in Florida over a peace plan to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict lasting nearly four years.

The two leaders are expected to discuss the framework of a new 20-point peace plan including a proposed demilitarized zone, the management of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, territorial control of Donbas, and U.S. security guarantees after the conflict comes to an end.

Zelensky’s offer of a demilitarized zone came with a key condition: Russia would have to withdraw its forces from a corresponding stretch of land in Donetsk, according to the Politico report.

“So we’ll see what he (Zelensky)’s got,” said Trump. “I think it’s going to go good with him. I think it’s going to go good with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin.”

Trump said he also expects to speak with Putin “soon, as much as I want.”

Such remarks “underscore the degree to which Ukraine’s fate rests on convincing Trump that it is conceding enough to satisfy a president who, at times, has appeared inclined to lean toward Russia if it means an end to the war,” Politico commented.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday he is willing to bring a peace plan to end the Ukraine crisis for a referendum if Russia agrees to a ceasefire of at least 60 days, according to U.S. media outlet Axios.

In a phone interview with Axios on Friday, Zelensky said he would still like to negotiate a better position on territory. But if the plan demands “a very difficult” decision on that issue, he believes the best path forward will be to put the entire 20-point plan to a referendum.

Also on Friday, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that the 20-point plan published by Ukraine and agreed with the United States “differs radically” from the agreements reached between Washington and Moscow.

“We know that this plan radically — if it can be called a plan at all — differs from the 27 points which in recent weeks, starting from early December, we have been working through with the American side,” Ryabkov quoted by Russian news agency Interfax as saying. ■