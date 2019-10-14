Trial of suspected German pedophile starts today

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The hearing a case in which German National Bernhard Berry Glaser is expected to start today at Masaka High Court.

Glaser, the Director of Ssese Humanitarian Service, an NGO located in Mwena landing site in Kalangala district is facing 8 charges of aggravated defilement and 19 counts of aggravated child trafficking.

It’s alleged that in 2007 and in November 2013 at Mwena Landing site in Kalangala district Glaser abused the power and authority he had over the minors that were under his care and sexually assaulted them.

In a letter addressed to the Directorate of Public Prosecution dated October 11th, Masaka High Court Judge, Justice Winfred Nabisinde indicated that the hearing will end on October 25th October.

On August 23rd, Justice Nabisinde asked that Glaser be taken through a week-long trial, but his lawyers Caleb Alaka, Evans Ochieng and Leister Kaganzi objected. The lawyers argued that the accused is sick and needs immediate treatment.

The accused also refused to take plea on grounds that he was only comfortable speaking Flemish, a dialect in Belgium. Court, however, didn’t have an interpreter who knew Flemish language.

Glaser was first arrested in November 2013 and charged after two children under his care accused him of sexual abuse. The minors aged between 12 and 14, said that Glaser had repeatedly defiled them since 2007. He stayed in detention for more than two months.

******

URN