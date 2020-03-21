Transporters step up coronavirus preventive measures

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Transporters in different parts of the country have stepped up preventive measures against the coronavirus.

In Gulu, Martin Oringa, the Disciplinary Chairperson of Gulu city Boda –Boda Association says that they have banned the cyclists from carrying more than one passenger which could expose them to contract the virus.

Oringa adds that they are also sensitizing the cyclists to buy hand gloves so that they are not at risk of contracting the virus through handshakes and the exchange of money.

Simon Wokorach, the Vice-Chairperson of Gulu City Boba –Boda Association says that since banning public transport by the government will be quite impossible, the Association is thinking of distributing gloves to all the cyclists to avoid the possible spread of the virus.

James Otim Abramo, the stage master of Gulu prison/ Bride valley stage revealed that they have provided a handwashing container and disinfectants at their stage.

Godfrey Lubangakene, a cyclist at Gulu main market stage appealed to the Gulu district to intensify sensitization about COVID -19 since most of the people still lack the knowledge about the control of the pandemic.

In Hoima Municipality, more than 10 handwashing facilities have been procured as a measure of implementing preventive measures against spread of the disease.

The procured water tanks have been placed at various stages including Kampala stage, Kagadi stage, Masindi, stage, Kaiso Tonya stage, Kakumirostage, Kyangwali stage, Butiba and Wanseko stages in both Taxi and Bus parks. Others have been put at the entry and exit points of the Taxi and Bus parks.

James Byalero, the Chairperson Albertine Region Drivers Association says that they have asked the Municipal authorities to procure more sanitizers.

Rogers Wakwamugi, a passenger from Buliisa who was found in Hoima Taxi park says he is not yet convinced by the steps so far taken by the taxi and bus operators to prevent the outbreak of Coronavirus saying the sanitizers are not enough given the huge turn up of the passengers in the park.

