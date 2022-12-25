TotaLEnergies unveils Joshua Cheptegei as brand ambassador

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | TotalEnergies Marketing Uganda unveiled Joshua Cheptegei as its brand ambassador for its renewable energy solutions for the next three years.

The company has also contributed Shs150million to the Joshua Cheptegei Development Foundation to support its efforts in sustainably improving the lives of the children and the community in the areas in which the Foundation works.

The company also provided solar lamps, fruit trees and full sets LPG cylinders worth Shs38.1 million.

Daniel Mayieka, the managing director of TotalEnergies Marketing Uganda, said TotalEnergies would also be making an additional donation of 150 solar lamps to the P.6 and P.7 class pupils of the Joshua Cheptegei Primary School in recognition of the invaluable contribution teachers make to children’s lives and their futures.

Joshua Cheptegei, the World and Olympic Champion and Patron; Joshua Cheptegei Development Foundation expressed gratitude towards the gesture that TotalEnergies has put forth to work with the foundation with special consideration to the children and the environment.

Happening now: #TotalEnergies Marketing Uganda unveils Joshua Cheptegei as brand Ambassador and commits UGX. 150,000,000 annual sponsorship to the @joshuacheptege1 Development Foundation. pic.twitter.com/JxkcHCfVa4 — TotalEnergies Uganda (@TotalEnergiesUG) December 16, 2022