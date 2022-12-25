Monday , December 26 2022
Stanbic Bank Uganda
Home / In The Magazine / TotaLEnergies unveils Joshua Cheptegei as brand ambassador

TotaLEnergies unveils Joshua Cheptegei as brand ambassador

The Independent December 25, 2022 In The Magazine 1 Comment

PHOTO: @TotalEnergiesUG

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | TotalEnergies Marketing Uganda unveiled Joshua Cheptegei as its brand ambassador for its renewable energy solutions for the next three years.

The company has also contributed Shs150million to the Joshua Cheptegei Development Foundation to support its efforts in sustainably improving the lives of the children and the community in the areas in which the Foundation works.

The company also provided solar lamps, fruit trees and full sets LPG cylinders worth Shs38.1 million.

Daniel Mayieka, the managing director of TotalEnergies Marketing Uganda, said TotalEnergies would also be making an additional donation of 150 solar lamps to the P.6 and P.7 class pupils of the Joshua Cheptegei Primary School in recognition of the invaluable contribution teachers make to children’s lives and their futures.

Joshua Cheptegei, the World and Olympic Champion and Patron; Joshua Cheptegei Development Foundation expressed gratitude towards the gesture that TotalEnergies has put forth to work with the foundation with special consideration to the children and the environment.

Tags

One comment

  1. http://www.fooddoz.com
    December 26, 2022 at 4:13 am

    It is a good partnership.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved