TotalEnergies in new road safety awareness campaign

French oil giant’s initiative intends to reduce road crashes to zero

Kampala, Uganda | RONALD MUSOKE | French oil major, TotalEnergies, has launched a new road safety campaign that seeks to educate its employees and partner companies on the right driving behaviour and commitment to make roads safer.

Road traffic accidents are a leading cause of death and disability worldwide with around 1.3 million people killed and more than 50 million people injured each year.

The campaign code-named “We are #SafeDrivers” has coincided with the UN Global Road Safety Week that ran from May 15-21, 2023. As part of the seventh UN Global Road Safety, TotalEnergies’ new campaign presents an ideal opportunity to remind everyone that safety is more than a priority at TotalEnergies.

“Safety is a top priority for us at TotalEnergies, and we believe it’s a collective effort. That is why we’re dedicated to promoting responsible and safe driving practices,” TotalEnergies said in a tweet on May 16. “Introducing #SafeDriver, our initiative to encourage responsible behaviour and share #TotalEnergies rules with our employees and contractors.”

Global road safety champion

This is not the first time that TotalEnergies is coming up with such a campaign. In 2017, the company spearheaded its #SafeDriver initiative to raise road safety awareness among its employees and the staff of its partner companies.

“This strategy promotes our individual and collective commitment to make our roads safer, disseminate our best practices and rules, and support our progress,” TotalEnergies said.

TotalEnergies’ “We are #SafeDrivers” campaign focuses on three priority driving behaviours; keeping the vehicle under control in all circumstances; not driving if tired and avoiding any distractions while driving as well as being mindful of others while driving to achieve “zero fatal accidents.”

With seven million customers using TotalEnergies’ service stations every day and 600 million kilometres travel every day by its employees and service providers. The company has been committed to improving road safety for many years.

It’s also a member of the Global Road Safety Partnership for reducing road-crash death and injury. It’s also a founding member of the UN Road Safety Fund. This development comes as the Global Plan for the Decade of Action for Road Safety 2021-2030 reflects an ambitious target to reduce road traffic deaths and injuries by 50% by 2030.