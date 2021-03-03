Tororo, Tooro families meet over Kasango burial

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The relatives and friends of Robert Kasango who died last week have today met to try and resolve a dispute about his final resting place.

The discussions are led by West Budama County North MP Fox Odoi, and Kasango’s long time friend Andrew Mwenda, MD of the The Independent.

“This afternoon, Hon Fox Odoi and myself facilitated a meeting of Robert Kasango’s relatives, friends and in laws to resolve the impasse of where his body will be buried. These discussions continue. We agreed to postpone the burial to a future date until we find a common agreement,” said Mwenda.

“We adjourned the meeting to allow further consultations by all concerned. The next meeting will be tomorrow where we hope to forge an agreement. All inconveniences caused friends, in laws, relatives and well wishers are regretted. Date and place of burial will be announced soon.”

A decision to bury Kasango in Fort Portal is disputed by members of his family from Tororo, who at the funeral service on Tuesday, attempted to drive away with the body but were intercepted by police.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW