All eyes on Oboth-Oboth at parliament

‘I’m Not Aware of Muhoozi Endorsing Me For Speaker’-Oboth-Oboth

Kampala, Uganda | URN | West Budama Central MP, Jacob Marksons Oboth-Oboth, says he is not aware that he has been endorsed by the Chief of Defence Forces, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, for the post of Speaker of the 12th Parliament.

Speaking to journalists at Parliament, Oboth-Oboth said he does not actively follow online political discussions.

“I’m not aware of the Speaker endorsement,” Oboth-Oboth told reporters. “I am not on social media, so I don’t know what has been said.” His remarks followed posts by General Muhoozi on X, formerly Twitter. In the post, the head of PLU, also the First Son, said the outgoing Defence and Veteran Affairs Minister has been “the best Minister in our government for the past five years. I want to be the first to endorse him for Speaker of Parliament ( 2026-2031. God Bless Oboth-Oboth.”

The post has reignited debate about the current contest for the Speaker of Parliament. The debate has previously been focused on the outgoing Speaker Anita Among and the Justice Minister Norbert Mao.

In March, PLU had publicly endorsed Among and Tayebwa for another term in office, with Among openly thanking Muhoozi for backing the National Resistance Movement’s position on House leadership.

However, on Tuesday, PLU Secretary General David Kabanda announced the withdrawal of that endorsement, saying MPs should wait for guidance from President Yoweri Museveni and the NRM leadership before taking sides in the Speakership race.

Muhoozi later escalated the debate through a series of social media posts suggesting that the next Speaker “will be a man”, comments widely interpreted as signalling the end of Anita Among’s bid for a second term.

The CDF’s intervention has once again highlighted the growing role of social media in Uganda’s political succession battles and parliamentary contests. Muhoozi, who has cultivated a strong online political following through the “MK Movement” and PLU structures, frequently uses X to comment on political developments, endorse candidates, and shape national debate.

The speakership race is expected to attract several heavyweight contenders as the 12th Parliament prepares to convene.

Besides Oboth-Oboth and Anita Among, other names floated in political circles include Justice Minister Norbert Mao, Lydia Wanyoto, Persis Namuganza, Yorke Odria Alioni, and Dr. Florence Asiimwe.

Oboth’s cautious response is likely to fuel further speculation about behind-the-scenes negotiations within the NRM and among powerful political factions seeking influence over the next Parliament.

While he stopped short of declaring interest in the position, his name has now firmly entered the national conversation following Muhoozi’s endorsement.

In the 11th Parliament, Oboth-Oboth expressed interest in contesting the speakership. The NRM asked him not to vie for the post. He was later appointed Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs.