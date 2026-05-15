Xi, Trump reach series of new common understandings

BEIJING | Xinhua | Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump had an in-depth exchange of views on major issues concerning the two countries and the world and reached a series of new common understandings, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Friday.

The spokesperson made the remarks on Trump’s visit to China, the first U.S. presidential visit to China in nine years and Trump’s second since November 2017.

The two presidents agreed on a new vision of building a constructive China-U.S. relationship of strategic stability to provide strategic guidance for China-U.S. relations over the next three years and beyond, promote the steady, sound and sustainable development of China-U.S. relations, and bring more peace, prosperity and progress to the world, the spokesperson said.

The two presidents have reached important common understandings on handling their mutual concerns in a proper manner. They both agreed to strengthen communication and coordination on international and regional issues, the spokesperson added.

Interactions between the two presidents have enhanced mutual understanding, deepened mutual trust, advanced practical cooperation, increased benefits for the people of both countries, and injected much-needed stability and certainty into the world.

Trump is on a three-day state visit to China. On Thursday, Xi held a welcome ceremony and a welcome banquet for Trump, and held talks and visited the Temple of Heaven with him.

Earlier, Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump had a private meeting in the Zhongnanhai leadership compound in central Beijing.

The meeting came before Trump concluded his state visit to China and a day after the two leaders held formal talks.

Upon Trump’s arrival at Zhongnanhai, Xi warmly welcomed him. The two heads of state walked and talked, occasionally stopping to admire the trees and flowers in the garden.

Noting that Trump’s visit was a historic and landmark one, Xi said the two sides had set the new vision of building a constructive China-U.S. relationship of strategic stability.

“We had reached important common understandings on maintaining stable economic and trade ties, expanding practical cooperation in various fields, and properly addressing each other’s concerns,” Xi said.

The two sides also agreed to strengthen communication and coordination on international and regional issues, according to Xi.

The visit is conducive to enhancing mutual understanding, deepening mutual trust and improving the well-being of the two peoples, Xi said.

This once again demonstrates that it is a shared aspiration of both peoples and the expectation of people across the world for China and the United States to find a right path to get along with each other and to achieve peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation on the basis of mutual respect, Xi added.

“While President Trump hopes to make America great again, I am dedicated to leading the Chinese people toward national rejuvenation,” Xi said, stressing that the two countries can advance their respective development and revitalization by strengthening cooperation.

China and the United States should implement the important common understandings that have been reached, cherish the hard-won positive momentum, keep to the right direction, steer clear of disruptions, and promote the steady development of bilateral relations, Xi said.

Trump said that he is very grateful to Xi for inviting him to visit Zhongnanhai, adding that his China visit was very successful, captured the world’s attention and was unforgettable.

Trump said that the two sides had reached a series of important common understandings, signed a number of agreements, and resolved many problems, which were very beneficial to both countries and the world.

Noting that Xi is his old friend, Trump said that he has great respect for Xi and that they have established a good relationship. The U.S.-China relationship is very important and will definitely get better, he said.

Trump said that he is willing to continue to maintain sincere and in-depth communication with Xi, and warmly looks forward to hosting Xi in Washington, D.C.

The two sides also exchanged views on some regional hotspot issues ■