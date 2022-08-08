Tororo district authorities gazette refugee centers ahead of Kenyan polls

Tororo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Tororo district authorities have earmarked Oriyoi primary school in Morukatipe sub-county, and St. Jude primary school in Malaba town council as reception centers for refugees from Kenya in case tomorrow’s polls turn violent.

According to Tororo district authorities, the chaotic 2007 Kenyan elections taught them a lesson where they registered over 2000 refugees resulting from post-election violence.

Tororo Deputy Resident District Commissioner, Albert Amula, says that they are in touch with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the Uganda Red Cross Society to camp in the area and provide support should the situation get out of hand.

Tororo Municipality Member of Parliament, Apollo Yeri Ofwono, says that several Kenyans have started crossing into Uganda and checked in several hotels, a clear signal that there is need for prior preparations.

He appealed to Ugandans to welcome anybody coming in from Kenya and accord them a conducive environment at the time when they need their support. The Bukedi South Region Police Commander, Julius Ceaser Tusingwire says that they have tightened security along the border stretching from Majanji to Elgon in preparations for any eventualities.

Although the Kenyan polls have attracted four candidates, there is tight competition between Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto.

