Tooro Kingdom asked not to evict gov’t from land

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Government has asked Tooro Kingdom not to evict institutions occupying land and structures belonging to the kingdom when the assets are returned.

Since 2013, the kingdom has been demanding for the return of its assets that were reverted to the government after the abolition of monarchies in 1967.

Tooro is demanding for more than 150 assets including land and buildings from the government. The assets are located in Kabarole, Kamwenge, Kyenjojo and Kyegegwa districts.

The Kingdom also has assets in Kasese and Bundibugyo, which were formerly under Tooro before starting their own cultural institutions.

Some of the assets include large chunks of land that are currently being occupied by squatters especially in the counties of Mwenge and Kyaka in Kyenjojo and Kyegegwa district respectively and in Bunyangabu county in the newly created Bunyangabu district.

In August, President Museveni and the King of Tooro, Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV signed a Memorandum of Understanding –MOU for the return of the kingdom assets.

In a meeting to launch the joint verification committee of between Government and Tooro kingdom held at Hotel Africana on Tuesday, the outgoing Lands Minister Betty Amongi said that in areas where there are government institutions occupying kingdom land, they should not be evicted for purposes of cohesion.

The districts of Kabarole, Kyenjojo, Kyegegwa and Bunyangabu currently use the Kingdom buildings to host their Sub County and County headquarters. Some of the buildings are also being occupied by schools and health facilities.

Some buildings have also been turned into military installations such as the newly created UPDF Mountain Division at Muhooti Barracks.

The Attorney General William Byaruhanga called on the Kingdom to be considerate and generous to government.

The Prime Minister of Uganda Dr Ruhakana Rugunda says that the government may compensate the kingdom for the buildings and land that are being occupied.

He also appreciated the Kingdom for being patient and making their requests in a mature manner.

The Tooro Kingdom Prime Minister Bernard Tungakwo says no person or institution will be evicted once the assets are returned. He, however, demanded the government for compensation.

Both the Government and Tooro have each set up a 14 member committee to verify the Kingdom property before they are returned.

