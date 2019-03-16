Tiperu bid fails, court confirms Wadri is Arua MP

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The High Court in Arua has dismissed with costs, an election petition filed by Nusura Tiperu, the National Resistance Movement-NRM party candidate in the August 2018 parliamentary by-election.

Tiperu lost the race to former Terego County MP Kassiano Wadri who was declared the winner with 6,421 votes against her 4,798 votes. But she challenged the outcome and petitioned the court to overturn the results.

Tiperu alleged that the elections were marred with irregularities ranging from violence, intimidation, multiple registrations, voter bribery and denial of equal opportunity during the campaign period by the Electoral Commission. She argued that the happenings contravened provisions of the Parliamentary Elections Act and discouraged an overwhelming number of voters from voting in the by-election.

She added that the noncompliance and failure affected results of the elections in a substantial manner.

But Arua Resident High Court Judge Justice Anthony Oyuko Ojok has stated that the evidence presented by the Petitioner and her witnesses lacked authenticity and credibility and could not be relied on to overturn the outcome of the election.

Nusura Tiperu, who was represented in court by her brother Nasur Buga, declined to comment on the judgment. But Kassiano Wadri and his Lawyer welcomed the ruling, saying it was a deserved outcome determined by the truth.

***

URN