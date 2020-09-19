Time to believe that it is Uganda you are seeing!

COMMENT | By Amos Wekesa | In the last thee weeks, we have seen lots of updates on Rwenzori Mountains on different platforms, and we must give credit to the Mountain Slayers….

The ‘Mountains slayers’ aren’t your usual slay queens and slay kings, but are a group of people – majorly Ugandans – who are promoting mountain climbing among their fellow citizens.

In the last three weeks, the ‘Mountain slayers’ made history for the Rwenzoris after they took a single group of 26 people at ago for a mountain climbing tour. This was 24 Ugandans, which this had never happened before, plus a German and an American.

Many of you are shocked by the pictures they shared, and many of you can’t believe it’s Uganda. Yes, it’s Uganda!

We Ugandans must be the first believers in our own country before others can follow.

The Rwenzoris are at the border of DRC and Uganda and stretch 65kms wide and 120kms long. The Ugandan part is 43kms wide and 120kms long which is fantastic.