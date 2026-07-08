Government will join PRAU to celebrate 50 years of public relations

Kampala, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | Justine Kasule Lumumba, the Minister for information, communications and national guidance, has hailed the Public Relations Association of Uganda (PRAU) and promised to support their celebrations to mark their 50th anniversary in October.

Lumumba was the chief guest as the PRAU-hosted 5th National Public Relations Symposium at Golf Course Hotel in Kampala on Friday. The symposium was held under the theme “Beyond Headlines: Strategic Communication for Effective Organisations” and brought together communications professionals, policymakers, corporate executives, development communication practitioners, government communicators, academia, students and international public relations experts to examine the evolving role of strategic communication in shaping Uganda’s development agenda.

Lumumba emphasised that effective communication extends beyond attracting media attention, urging organisations to identify what is truly important and communicate it in ways that reach the hearts and minds of their audiences. She noted that both institutions and individuals should consciously build positive reputations capable of advancing their goals.

“Today, every organisation, and every individual is subject to public scrutiny. Families, private companies, institutions, and individuals all find themselves under constant public observation. Organisations are judged not only by what they do but also by how effectively they communicate what they do,” she said

“This reality requires communication professionals to move beyond publicity. It is no longer enough to issue press releases or respond after crises have already occurred. Strategic communication must become an integral component of leadership, governance, institutional performance, and national confidence.”

The minister noted that rapid technological advancement has transformed the communication landscape, enabling information to spread faster than ever before. While acknowledging that technology has created opportunities for greater connectivity and positive impact, she cautioned that it has also increased the speed at which misinformation and reputational damage can occur.

In her opening remarks, PRAU President Irene Nakasiita said, ‘’This symposium serves as a platform for knowledge exchange, networking, and professional growth. We welcome you all and make the most of the day’s discussions and learning opportunities’’.

The day started with a fireside chat and continued with different panel sessions, a Q&A session, professional networking and a cocktail dinner event.

Tina Wamala, the immediate past president, took on the podium to shed light on the PRAU At 50 moments.

She said, ”This Golden Jubilee is not simply an opportunity to look back at our achievements. It is a call to action, a mandate to further professionalise our industry, mentor the next generation of practitioners, and continue shaping Uganda’s narrative with integrity.

‘’We have planned a comprehensive campaign to celebrate this remarkable milestone. It began with the PRAU Run on May 22nd 2026, held on the exact anniversary day of the Association’s founding.”

The PRAU at 50 celebrations will honour the journey of the past five decades by recognising 50 years of impact, 50 stories of impact, and 50 outstanding practitioners whose work has shaped our profession. Our audience will extend beyond PR practitioners. We will bring together CEOs, board members, directors, marketers, sales professionals, advertisers, policymakers, and stakeholders from across the communications ecosystem’’, she added

This year’s National PR Symposium was sponsored by of Bank of Uganda, Microfinance Support Centre, Psalms Food Industries Limited, Crown Beverages Limited, Affinity Media, NRG Radio, Galaxy FM, QVibes, Uganda Red Cross Society, MultiChoice Uganda, Business Times Uganda, National Water and Sewerage Corporation, Shylo Enterprises and the Uganda Electoral Commission.