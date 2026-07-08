Equity Bank pushes green financing to accelerate Uganda’s clean energy transition

Kampala, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | Equity Bank Uganda is positioning itself at the center of Uganda’s growing clean energy transition, unveiling an aggressive financing strategy aimed at making solar technologies, clean cooking systems, and renewable energy solutions more affordable for households, schools, farmers, and small businesses across the country.

As Uganda grapples with rising energy costs, unreliable electricity access, and growing environmental pressure from charcoal and firewood dependence, the bank says affordable financing and results-based partnerships could become the game changer that finally brings clean energy within reach of ordinary Ugandans.

Speaking during an interview on renewable energy financing and Results-Based Financing (RBF), Equity Bank Energy, Environment and Climate Change Pillar Head – Virginia Semakula said the biggest obstacle preventing many Ugandans from adopting clean energy technologies remains the high upfront cost of installation.

“Many Ugandans want solar systems, clean cookstoves, and renewable energy solutions, but the initial costs remain too high for households and small businesses,” Semakula notes.

The bank noted that while government tax waivers on solar products have helped improve access, financing structures still need to evolve to support wider adoption.

Traditional short-term lending models, particularly 12-month loan periods, are often unsuitable for renewable energy investments, which require longer repayment timelines to become affordable.

“We need more flexible financing with lower interest rates and longer repayment periods, especially for solar technologies. A 24-month repayment structure works much better for many customers,” Semakula explained.

Equity Bank has since rolled out specialized green financing products, including Equi-Green Loans and Green Enterprise Financing, targeting households, SMEs, agribusinesses, schools, and companies investing in renewable energy solutions.

Under the model, the bank works directly with renewable energy suppliers who install the technologies while Equity provides financing support to end users.

The lender says the approach reduces barriers to access while helping customers transition away from expensive and environmentally harmful energy sources such as charcoal, kerosene, and firewood.

A major pillar of Equity Bank’s green financing strategy is Results-Based Financing, a model increasingly gaining traction among development partners and financial institutions seeking measurable impact from clean energy investments.

Unlike conventional financing, RBF operates on a “payment for results” approach where incentives are only paid after projects are independently verified and proven to be working.

“Results-Based Financing is not about promises. The systems must first be installed, operational, and verified by an independent third party before incentives are paid out,” the official said.

The bank has implemented several RBF programs in partnership with organizations such as GIZ-NDEF, supporting the rollout of solar technologies and improved cooking systems in underserved communities.

According to Equity Bank, the impact has already been visible across households, schools, farms, and small businesses.

In rural communities, households have shifted from charcoal and kerosene to cleaner cooking systems, reducing fuel costs and indoor pollution.

Businesses including salons, retail shops, and agro-processors are increasingly using solar energy to extend operating hours and cut electricity expenses.

Schools in off-grid districts such as Alebtong have also benefited from solar installations, enabling students to study at night and improving overall academic performance.

“In some schools, electricity access changed everything. Students could study longer, enrollment increased, and schools even recorded improved academic performance,” Semakula explains.

The bank says the growth of green financing is also stimulating Uganda’s renewable energy market by attracting more solar companies, increasing competition, creating jobs, and gradually lowering technology prices.

Despite the progress, many financial institutions still consider renewable energy financing risky due to concerns over loan repayment and technology performance.

However, Equity Bank says data from its RBF programs has demonstrated strong repayment rates and increasing customer confidence, proving the market is commercially viable.

“There has always been fear that customers may not repay or that the technologies may fail, but the results are showing otherwise. Customers are paying, and adoption is growing,” she highlights further.

To further support Uganda’s green transition, Equity Bank has announced a series of public awareness initiatives during Energy Month, including “Green Friday” campaigns where customers will interact directly with renewable energy technologies through demonstrations and exhibitions.

The bank also plans to onboard more renewable energy companies into its ecosystem to increase customer choice and improve pricing competitiveness.

In addition, Equity says it is expanding financial literacy programs to educate Ugandans on how to select, finance, and effectively use clean energy technologies.

Looking ahead, the lender says its long-term vision is to make renewable energy financing as accessible and common as school fees or boda boda loans.

The bank is also optimistic about the role of Pay-As-You-Go models and Results-Based Financing in scaling clean energy access nationwide.

“Our vision is a Uganda where every household and business can access clean energy without taking on unmanageable debt,” the official said.

The bank estimates that Uganda’s green financing ecosystem could unlock hundreds of millions of dollars in renewable energy investments over time if financing barriers continue to decline.

For many households and small businesses struggling with high energy costs, Equity Bank believes clean energy is no longer only an environmental conversation, but an economic one.

“Clean energy is about better health, lower costs, improved education, stronger businesses, and better livelihoods. That is the future we are financing,” Semakula added.