Three more Coronavirus cases, Uganda now at 48

Uganda COVID-19

🔹 April 3 – 3 new cases – TOTAL 48

🔸 April 2 – 1 new case – TOTAL 45

🔹 March 31 – 11 new cases – TOTAL 44

🔸 March 29 – 3 new cases – TOTAL 33

🔹 March 28 – 7 new cases – TOTAL 30

🔸 March 27 – 5 new cases – TOTAL 23

🔹 March 26 – 4 new cases – TOTAL 18

🔸 March 25 – 5 new cases – TOTAL 14

🔹 March 23 – 8 new cases – TOTAL 9

🔸 March 21 – First case – TOTAL 1

Three more people have tested positive for Coronavirus Disease-COVID-19 pushing the total number of cases to 48 in Uganda.

Speaking during a briefing at State House, the Minister of Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng said that the three are part of the 419 cases that were tested on Friday, by the Uganda Virus Research Institute.

Of the three, two were from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates while one was from the United States. Before the results were released, Dr Aceng indicated that 13 of the initial 45 cases, had got in contact with 660 people prior to their quarantine. The contacts were being traced.

The number of cases reported globally now stands at over 1 million people. In Africa, over 6,000 cases have been confirmed.

But despite the increase in numbers, President Yoweri Museveni said that was still hopeful that Uganda will overcome the pandemic and downplayed fears that the economy is likely to take a dive as one of the effects of the outbreak.

According to the president, the economy is unlikely to suffer drastically since some sectors like farming and manufacturing will grow even though, tourism and the entertainment industry may suffer some decline.

President Museveni also used the address to appeal to Ugandans to cooperate in order to defeat the virus. He said, if his government had acted quickly to close the airport probably the country wouldn’t have registered a single case of COVID-19.

“All these people causing us problems are returnees so we have to do everything to weed out the lumbugu,” Museveni said. According to the latest records by press time, coronavirus which started in China at the end of last year, had killed 58,149 people and infected 1,083,081 others.