Thousands turn up for UPDF recruitment in Soroti

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More than 3,000 people on Wednesday turned up for the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Force (UPDF) recruitment exercise in Soroti.

Early this month, the UPDF announced the nationwide recruitment of 10,000 people to serve in the regular and specialized departments of the UPDF.

The exercise kicked off at Soroti sports grounds for candidates from Serere, Kalaki, Kaberamaido, and Soroti.

The prospective recruits into the army walked into the venue carrying their academic papers and other documents in brown envelopes. Reaching the recruitment grounds, they were immediately directed to sit down for a briefing.

However, some were turned away over age, poor aggregates, and lack of fitness.

Isaac Obela, 25, from Otuboi sub-county in Kalaki district said that he emerged second in the running exercise but was thrown out over poor aggregates.

Isaac Okello, 28, from Bugondo sub-county, Serere district said he was thrown out over age, but his aggregates are good.

Maj. Edward Mirundi, the Army spokesperson for the Soroti recruitment exercise said that they are yet to compile the number of youth who have been admitted or disqualified.

In Lira city, by 6am, both gates to Akii-Bua stadium in Lira City West Division were locked with hundreds of candidates waiting outside.

Amos Nsamba, the UPDF 5th Division Spokesperson says although the turn up is overwhelming, the candidates will undergo different tests including medical checkups.

He also cautioned the candidates against giving money to those masquerading as recruitment officers.

Steven Akena, a 28-year-old resident of Lira City West is disappointed after he was turned away for arriving late at the recruitment venue. This is the second time Akena is missing out. In 2018, he was disqualified from the training school because he did not have a file.

*****

URN