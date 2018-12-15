THIS WEEK: FDC opts out of IPOD meeting

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A week before the an Inter – Party Organisation for Dailogue (IPOD) summit scheduled for Dec.12 could be held, the main opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party announced that they would not participate in the event.

While speaking to journalists on Dec.07, former FDC presidential candidate Dr. Kizza Besigye said they had no basis of going into dialogue with a government that is not genuinely in power and has frustrated all opposing parties from conducting their activities without interference.

In a statement released on Dec.06, Secretary General of JEEMA party, Mohammed Katerega said all parties harmoniously agreed to the holding of the event and dismissed allegations that FDC and the Democratic Party were opting out. For him, the event was helpful to every party especially those that are represented in parliament since its meant to harmonise their differences. “It should be noted that before JEEMA’s brief exit from the IPOD, we had decried the lack of meeting of the Summit as the NRM Chairman Mr. Yoweri Museveni was never available for IPOD issues.

It’s that position we found on the table when we were readmitted to the platform this year and our efforts were geared at seeing all IPOD internal processes are actualized”, Kateregga said in a statement saying it would be inappropriate for other parties to opt out now when the NRM and President Museveni have agreed to take part. It should be remembered that even in 2016, FDC threatened to quit IPOD over government’s failure to pursue electoral reforms.