Thirty two schools in Greater Luwero receive iron sheets

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Luwero-Ruwenzori Triangle has donated 6,954 iron sheets to schools whose roofs were blown off by rains and others dilapidated.

The primary schools that benefitted from the donations include 19 schools located in Luwero district and 13 schools in Nakaseke District.

Some of the primary schools that have benefitted from the offer include Ngoma Church of Uganda, Bujubya, Bukalabi, Mayirikiti, Mifunya, Lumpewe, Kifampa, and Kituntu primary schools located in Nakaseke.

Others were Butuntumula, Kyanukuzi, Luwero Boys, Manywa Blue, Kasaala Girls, Wakatayi, Wobulenzi UMEA, Wobulenzi Public School, and Star Junior Academy among others.

James Tumuhairwe Ninsiima the headteacher of Ngoma Church of Uganda Primary School in Nakaseke said that 15 years ago, a heavy storm blew off the roof of a classroom block of five classes but to date, they have not yet renovated it.

Ninsiima added that since then learners have been studying under the trees and others sharing classes after they failed to renovate the classroom block.

Ninsiima however says that they are happy to receive 400 ironsheets from the Ministry of Luwero -Rwenzori Triangle to renovate the block to accommodate part of 800 pupils in the school.

Ignatius Koomu Kiwanuka the LCV Chairperson of Nakaseke district said that in some schools parents constructed new classroom blocks but they failed to roof them after running out of funds.

Koomu says that the district selected such schools to enable them to complete the structures years after failing to roof them.

Koomu however asked the Ministry of Education and Sports to renovate the old schools to save learners from dying in dilapidated structures that may collapse due to heavy rains.

Burton Bbumba the headteacher of Luwero Boys Primary School said that it is a relief to receive 200 iron sheets which they will use to replace old sheets to enable smooth learning, especially during the rainy season.

Bbumba says that the classroom blocks were roofed 50 years and now they need renovation.

Florence Bbosa the Luwero District Education says that each financial year the district has been constructing classroom blocks at only six schools which is likely to drop to three in the next financial year over budget shortfalls.

Bbosa says that the donation of iron sheets will also help them to increase coverage and address classroom shortages in the district.

On Thursday while in Luwero town council, the State Minister In Charge of Luwero Triangle Alice Kaboyo launched the distribution of 6,954 iron sheets to the schools and tasked local leaders in the districts to ensure that they are used for roofing the classroom blocks only.

Kaboyo said that during the distribution, some private schools will also benefit from the offer.

The Ministry of Luwero Triangle procured a total of 8,874 pieces of iron sheets at a cost of 631 million shillings and these will be donated to schools as well as veterans.

