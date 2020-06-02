Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The ICT Ministry together with Ministry of Heath, The Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung and UBC TV, will on Saturday host a webinar on how to combat misinformation. The theme of the webinar is “The Threat of Fake News During a Pandemic”

“The abundance of misinformation swirling around COVID-19 is as dangerous as the virus itself,” organisers said in a statement.

“Crises by nature, create the need to collect and interprete information. This need and associated vacuum that may occur have provided fertile ground for emergence of misinformation and disinformation.”

The webinar set for Saturday will feature discussions on how to combat this trend as well as debunk myths and misinformation around Covid19 while educating the general public on the threat of fake news and how best to protect oneself from it through media and information literacy.

The Ministry of Health, Ministry of ICT and National Guidance and the Konrad-Adenauer-are collaborating in effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Working with the National Broadcaster, Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC), the partners will host webinars facilitated by professionals on the theme “The Threat of Fake News and Misinformation During a Pandemic”.

Hosted by the Government Citizen Interaction Centre, under the Ministry of ICT and NG, the webinar will be held on Saturday 6th June from 4:00-5:30PM.