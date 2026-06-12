Tyms AI enters business market with new smart tool to ease work

A personalized AI agent for every employee and every customer, getting work done across finance, sales, marketing, customer service, HR, compliance and more.

Kampala, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | Tyms AI has this week announced the launch of its human-first artificial intelligence (AI) platform, built to help medium and enterprise businesses run their operations faster and smarter.

“Our mission is to empower humanity to do its best work,” said Allan Rwakatungu, co-founder and CEO of Tyms AI. “I’m an entrepreneur from a developing country, and I believe business is the catalyst for progress. We built Tyms to help businesses around the world do their best work, with AI handling the drudgery and humans focused on the work that actually matters.”

The platform combines AI software and intelligent agents that handle day-to-day work across finance, sales, marketing, customer service, compliance, and more, freeing teams to focus on the judgment-driven work that drives business outcomes.

“Tyms is designed around a single principle: people, not AI, bring the wisdom, judgment, and taste that move businesses forward. Where most AI products position the technology as a replacement for human workers, Tyms positions it as the engine that removes repetitive work and accelerates teams toward their goals,” officials said.

Rwakatungu brings more than two decades in technology to Tyms. He was a software engineer and architect on MTN’s mobile money platform; founded mBet, the Ugandan startup that became betPawa, one of Africa’s largest sports-betting companies, and founded Xente, a pioneering licensed fintech that serves thousands of corporate customers and processes millions of dollars in payments.

He co-founded Tyms with Arron Cleary, a prolific angel investor behind African startups including Yobante Express, Asaak, Badili and Rocket Health, and an early backer of Xente. Together, the Ugandan founder and his Australian co-founder pair an operator’s and an investor’s view of what businesses need to put AI to work.

“A lot of people in AI talk as if people will be replaced. We disagree,” Allan said. “People are the only ones with wisdom, judgment, and taste. AI doesn’t have those things, and that’s why humans are best placed to do business. Tyms is built around that conviction.”

Because the assistants bring real intelligence rather than mechanical execution, they move work forward not just quickly, but in the direction of each business’s specific goals. Humans then apply their judgment and taste to finish the work.

He said that the platform is available today on the web, with mobile, chat, and integrations with workplace communication tools such as Microsoft Teams and Slack planned later this year.