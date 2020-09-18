The Premier League: It is back this Saturday with a bang

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The new Premier League season is underway. The 2019/20 campaign saw Liverpool end a 30-year wait to lift the trophy as they finished 18 points ahead of holders Manchester City. How will Jurgen Klopp’s team perform this time around?

What has happened so far in the Premier League?

Arsenal are first in the Premier League table after a 3-0 win against Fulham on Saturday. It is the first time since 2016 that they have been top at the end of a game week. Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored again for the Gunners after 22 goals last season. Just behind them in second are Leicester City who won 3-0 against another promoted side, West Brom. Jamie Vardy, who was top scorer last season scored two penalties in the game and is definitely a contender to retain his crown. For bettors, it is important to note that SBA offers a Bang Bet odd of 12.00 for him (Jamie Vardey) to do so.

On the other hand, champions Liverpool began their title defence with victory over Leeds thanks to a Mo Salah hat-trick. The Egyptian is looking to win the Golden Boot for a third time after he missed out in 2019/20. The result leaves the Reds as the leading scorers in the division too.

What should you expect in the Premier League this weekend?

It is going to be interesting again as more momentum for the game is recorded. The big game sees Liverpool travel to Chelsea. This is a big test for the Klopp’s side so early in the season. They have conceded in each of their last six league games and let in eight goals in four games against Chelsea last season.

Arsenal host West Ham and the team is full of confidence after Aubameyang signed a new deal this week. The Gabonese striker has scored eight goals in his last six appearances for Gunners.

After their European fixtures in August, this is the first chance for soccer lovers to see the two Manchester sides. United welcome Crystal Palace, Man City travel to Wolves. City lost twice against Nuno Espirito Santo’s team last season – could a Wolves win be a smart bet?

