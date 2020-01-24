Friday , January 24 2020
THE INDEPENDENT: Why Bobi Wine, Besigye, Muntu can’t unite

The Independent January 24, 2020

COVER STORY
Joint 2021 opposition candidate impossible: Why Bobi Wine, Besigye, Muntu can’t unite

THE LAST WORD
Inside Museveni’s 34 years: The pros and cons of the President’s long rule and what they portend for the country he has rebuilt

ANALYSIS
UK’s late coming to Africa: Britain’s pledge to turbo-charge relations with continent must compete with China

HEALTH
Onions and garlic may Protect against breast cancer: Scientists advise eating more onions and garlic

ANALYSIS
34 years in power: The successes and the challenges of NRM

THE PAST WEEK
UK aid package to boost African financial markets

BUSINESS
Majid Al Futtaim opens Carrefour store in Kampala: This development will stir competition in the country’s retail business

ARTS & CULTURE
Tribal artifacts trending: Ancient Africa spear sparks bidding war at auction house

COMMENTS
Create industrial champions: Companies in developing countries should be supported to become global players in sophisticated sectors.

