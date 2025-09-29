The iKON Awards hosts maiden iKON Activate in Nigeria

Abuja, Nigeria | THE INDPENDENT | The iKON Awards hosted the first-ever iKON Activate in Abuja, Nigeria, on 27th September 2025 at Ebony Life Cinema.

The iKON Activate,, a prelude to the annual iKON Awards, convened leading Nigerian filmmakers, industry associations, and partners for a dynamic exchange of ideas, experiences, and opportunities aimed at fostering collaboration between the Nigerian and Ugandan film industries.

The event was attended by notable industry leaders including Uche Agbo, President of the Directors’ Guild of Nigeria (DGN); Patrick Lee, Head of Operations at Viva Cinemas Nigeria and former Chairman of the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN); Mary Ephraim-Egbas, National Secretary of the Film Distributors Association of Nigeria (FDAN); Joy Odiete, CEO of Blue Pictures Entertainment and President of FDAN, and seasoned Nigerian actor and director, Ramsey Nouah.

The stakeholders engaged in an insightful panel discussion focused on strengthening cross-border collaboration, addressing funding challenges, and unlocking new markets for African cinema.

First off, the regulatory body of Nigeria’s film industry pledged its support to the Ugandan sector, encouraging partnerships that would enhance the competitiveness of African films on global platforms.

In his remarks, Dr. Shaibu Husseini, Director General of the National Film and Video Censors Board, emphasized that their goals are aligned with those of the event organizers. “We believe initiatives like this are crucial for the growth of the film industry in Africa. The Board is committed to supporting programs that advance the sector and create opportunities for filmmakers across the continent,” he said.

Sharing insights from Nigeria’s success story, the Head of Operations, Viva Cinemas and Viva Film Distribution, Patrick Lee highlighted the critical role of associations and organized structures in growing the cinema and film industry.

“In Nigeria, anyone who wants to open a cinema goes through the Cinema Exhibitors Association. If they need financing, they approach us and we provide leads. This makes it easier to access loans. Over time, government has also recognized the industry and is becoming a major financier. Associations like ours play a key role in sustaining that ecosystem,” Lee said.

Collaboration

Joy Odiete, Chief Executive Officer, Blue Pictures Entertainment and President of FDAN, stressed the importance of producing content that resonates across cultures while also advocating for policies that eliminate exclusivity deals.

“We must be ready to localize content so that it connects with different audiences. But at the same time, we must move away from exclusivity agreements that limit African films. Access to funding is already difficult, and when you secure it, the interest rates are high. What we need are fair deals that allow African films to circulate widely. By lobbying as a bloc, we can share our narratives, make our films pan-African, and capture the global market,” Odiete explained.

She added that collaboration is not begging but building mutually beneficial partnerships. “If you don’t have enough funds as a producer, partner with others. Bring your project and collaborate. If you go solo, perhaps your best option is YouTube. But if you want to scale faster, you must collaborate, network, and share knowledge. Always ensure you involve legal guidance—but above all, keep learning.”

Mary Ephraim-Egbas, National Secretary of FDAN, also highlighted the association’s role in guiding filmmakers on how to position their projects across different platforms. “We can give you advice on the kinds of films suitable for different platforms and audiences. That knowledge-sharing is essential for growth.”

The conversations at iKON Activate underscored a shared vision: that collaboration, not competition, is the way forward for Africa’s film industry. By pooling resources, sharing expertise, and uniting voices, filmmakers can overcome structural challenges such as limited funding, high-interest financing, and restrictive contracts.

As Uche Agbo, President of the Directors’ Guild of Nigeria, emphasized, “We must see ourselves not just as Nigerian, Ugandan, or Kenyan filmmakers, but as African storytellers. Collaboration is the bridge that will carry us to global recognition.”

Meanwhile, the President of National Producers Guild of Uganda, a celebrated Ugandan filmmaker Mathew Nabwiso, shared a deeply personal story that illustrated the distribution hurdles Uganda’s film industry continues to face.

‘When I wanted to enter the film industry, I had both a day job and a side business. At one point, I owned 200 goats on a 20-acre piece of land. When my wife—who is also my partner in the business—and I decided to produce a family drama series titled Hashtag Family, we sold all 200 goats and invested in a 13-episode production,’ Nabwiso recounted’’.

The series received overwhelming support from Ugandans and attracted interest from major distributors in West Africa.

However, despite selling the project, Nabwiso revealed that he did not receive any financial returns from the deal for the distributor. “Even though I made no money from it—not even $50.

The first-ever iKON Activate in Lagos set the tone for deeper partnerships between Uganda and Nigeria’s film industries. It revealed the power of storytelling, resilience, and unity in shaping Africa’s cinematic future.

By creating platforms for dialogue and exchange, the iKON Awards is not only celebrating film excellence but also building the foundations of a stronger, more collaborative African film ecosystem.

Already, iKON Awards has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with legendary Ugandan actor Michael Wawuyo Sr., to feature in the Nigerian drama film called Dambe, powered by Ramsey Films, Sozo Films Limited, BRS Studios, and Sauti Plus Media Hub.

Renowned Nollywood star Ramsey Nouah will direct the movie, underscoring the high-profile collaboration.