Reach A Hand Uganda launches You Can Dance competitions for learners

Kampala, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | Reach A Hand Uganda has launched “You Can Dance”, a new initiative aimed at using dance to address some of the most pressing issues affecting adolescents. The launch took place at Reach A Hand Uganda Headquarters in Lungajja on 9th May 2026.

Through creative dance expression and performance, the initiative aims to address issues around mental health, menstrual hygiene, healthy and toxic relationships, puberty, teenage pregnancy, climate change, consent, gender equality and girls’ empowerment, and bullying.

The launch featured dance performances from participating schools led by Seeta High School, Scoris International School, Kabojja International School, Golden High School, Namiryango Senior Secondary School that offered a glimpse into what the main competition will look like.

The competition, scheduled for 20th June 2026, will bring together more than 30 schools at Scoris International School for a vibrant celebration of dance, creativity, and youth expression, while equipping learners with critical information and life skills through the power of art and entertainment.

“Dance is a powerful form of expression that reflects the voices and experiences of young people across Africa. This is why it remains an important tool. If we are to truly understand the challenges young people face, we must leverage activities and platforms they relate to,” said Humphrey Nabimanya, CEO of Reach A Hand, Africa.

“This competition is also about advancing how we build ourselves and how we interact with one another as young people,” Shantal Katana, Lead, Gen Z Engagement and Innovation Department, added.

Over the years, Reach A Hand has increasingly used edutainment as a strategic tool for communication and behaviour change among young people in schools. Previous initiatives such as GN (Generation Now) Trybe and GYMO (Get Your Mix Out) have demonstrated the effectiveness of creative, youth-led platforms in delivering health messages in ways that resonate with learners.