Gaming regulator looks to boost role of technology

Uganda Seeks to Build a Technology-Led Gaming Industry Regulator

Kampala, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | As Uganda’s gaming industry becomes increasingly digital, the country’s regulator says the future of oversight will depend heavily on technology, automation and stronger regulatory standards.

The National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board (NLGRB) says it is accelerating efforts to modernise regulation in response to a rapidly evolving sector where online betting, digital payments and sophisticated gaming systems are becoming the norm.

Speaking during a media roundtable in Kampala, NLGRB Chief Executive Officer Denis Mudene Ngabirano said regulation can no longer rely on traditional monitoring approaches if the industry is to remain compliant, transparent and safe for consumers.

“The future of gaming is technology-led and increasingly sophisticated,” Mudene said. “As regulators, we must equally automate our systems and strengthen monitoring capabilities to respond effectively to emerging trends.”

The board says one of its key priorities is expanding the use of the National Central Electronic Monitoring System (NCEMS), which enables real-time monitoring of gaming activity and operator compliance.

The system has already been integrated with the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) to improve age verification and strengthen safeguards against underage gambling.

Uganda currently has a legal gaming age of 25 years, among the highest thresholds globally, which the regulator says reflects deliberate efforts to protect vulnerable populations.

Mudene said the board is currently in the process of seeking amendments to existing gaming laws to better respond to online gaming, strengthen player verification systems and align regulation with the sector’s evolving realities.

According to the board, nearly 74% of gaming activity moved online following the Covid-19 pandemic, significantly changing how operators engage consumers and how regulators supervise the sector.

Part of the proposed amendments includes creating clearer distinctions between online and land-based licences and strengthening technical standards for gaming operations.

Uganda has also emerged as one of Africa’s early adopters of gaming standards.

Mudene said the board, working with the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS), has already developed nine standards for the gaming industry to guide operations, quality assurance and compliance.

“Uganda is among the leading countries on the continent when it comes to establishing gaming standards,” Mudene said. “We want regulation that supports innovation but also ensures accountability and player protection.”

The regulator is also exploring ways to support local technological innovation within the sector.

Mudene said proposed legal reforms would introduce differentiated license fees to support Ugandan-owned gaming technology companies and encourage local software and platform development.

“We have many talented Ugandan IT professionals,” he said. “The intention is to create an environment where local innovation can participate competitively within the gaming ecosystem.”

Beyond regulation, the Board says responsible gaming remains central to its technology-led approach. Confidential mental health support is available through collaboration with both public and private health providers for individuals struggling with gambling addiction, with treatment offered at no cost to those enrolled.

Mudene said individuals can seek confidential support through the Board’s toll-free line, 0800 285 800, which connects callers to counselling and rehabilitation support.

“Technology helps us regulate the sector, but responsible gaming is ultimately about protecting people,” Mudene said. “We want those experiencing challenges to know that support exists and it is confidential and free.”

The gaming sector contributed UGX 323 billion in tax revenue to government in the last financial year, while the Board says UGX 271.6 billion had already been collected by March toward its FY2025/26 target of UGX 391 billion.

Uganda currently has 63 licensed operators, more than 2,000 approved gaming premises and employs approximately 23,000 people, 85% of whom are women.

“Beyond tax revenue, the sector also contributes to employment, rental income, advertising, internet service providers and the broader digital payments ecosystem,” Mudene said.

Illegal gaming activity remains a major concern.

Since FY2021/22, authorities have destroyed 7,797 illegal gaming machines and blocked 23 illegal operators through collaboration with payment processing companies and mobile money providers.

To strengthen oversight across the country, the Board also plans to expand from its current regional offices in Mbale, Gulu and Mbarara to six offices nationwide, targeting areas with high gaming activity.

Mudene said the regulator’s ambition is to stay ahead of industry shifts rather than react to them.

“The sector will continue evolving,” he said. “Our responsibility is to ensure regulation evolves even faster to protect the public, support responsible gaming and enable a sustainable industry.”