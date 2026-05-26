Oboth, Tayebwa take leadership of the 12th Parliament

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | West Budama Central Member of Parliament, Jacob Marksons Oboth has been elected Speaker of the 12th Parliament after securing 441 votes.

The election, presided over by Chief Justice Flavian Zeija on Monday, 25 May 2026, took place during the first sitting of the 12th Parliament at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds. The sitting was attended by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

Oboth was nominated by Hon. Jessica Alupo (NRM, Katakwi District) and seconded by Kibale East MP, Hon. Frank Tumwebaze

Jinja South East MP, Hon. Paul Mwiru who also contested for the position got 60 votes with Laroo-Pece Division representative, Hon. Norbert Mao getting 15.

The Chief Justice declared Oboth, Speaker amid jubilation from Members of Parliament, who rose to congratulate him before he was sworn in and formally handed the instruments of office, including the Speaker’s robes, mace, flag and a copy of the Rules of Procedure, the Constitution and Court of Arms.

In his first address as Speaker, Oboth thanked God, citing biblical reflections on divine timing and perseverance.

“I can testify before you all gathered here today that faithful and strategic patience has brought us this far, and we cannot thank God enough. I am therefore, not standing before you today in this official Speaker’s regalia accidentally, but because God has made it all possible,” he said.

Oboth thanked President Museveni for the confidence placed in him over the years, as well as NRM structures, the Parliamentary Caucus, and voters of West Budama Central County for entrusting him with leadership.

“To those who may not have voted for me, I will be your Speaker too,” he said, adding that the Speakership was a “servant’s post” rather than a throne.

He pledged to steer Parliament under seven key pillars, including zero tolerance to corruption, strengthened accountability, evidence-based debate, a people-centred legislature, results-based budgeting, an open Parliament, and proactive oversight.

“Accountability begins with us. We cannot demand it from others if we do not practice it ourselves,” he said.

He emphasised that Parliament under his leadership would prioritise transparency and a professional relationship with the media, describing journalists as “the public’s eyes and ears”.

Oboth also pledged structural reforms to strengthen parliamentary oversight and ensure real-time monitoring of public resources.

“I will remain the same Oboth Oboth, not changed by the grandeur or majesty of this office,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Thomas Tayebwa (NRM, Ruhinda North County) was declared Deputy Speaker after garnering 457 votes.

Tayebwa defeated Nyakato Asinansi (FDC, Hoima City Woman Representative) and Sarah Aguti (UPC, Dokolo District Woman Representative), who got45 and 14 votes respectively.

After taking oath, Tayebwa hailed President Yoweri Museveni and the Chairperson of the Patriotic League of Uganda for standing firmly with him during the race.

He pledged to serve with fairness, humility and unity in a bid to strengthen Parliament.

Tayebwa also pledged to work closely with Speaker Jacob Marksons Oboth, saying he would not only support him but also offer guidance whenever necessary.

“I know all the corners. I know where we need to clean up and where we need to maintain the status quo,” Tayebwa said.

President Museveni warned that leaders who will not perform will be dismissed

In his remarks, President Museveni congratulated the newly elected Speaker and Deputy Speaker, but cautioned leaders seeking public office without prioritising the interests of citizens.

He said that whereas he had in the past been “soft”, “preaching like John the Baptist”, he would now take a tougher stance on leaders who fail to deliver services to the people.

While noting that he could not control the Opposition, Museveni urged NRM leaders to return to their parishes and demand accountability for government funds disbursed under wealth creation programmes.

“Demand data on what has been happening in those parishes. In this kisanja, if we add Shs200 million per year, it will be an additional Shs1 billion, meaning

each parish will have received more than Shs2 billion by the end of this term,” Museveni said.

The President also warned ministers against complacency, saying those who fail to perform will be dismissed.

He urged Members of Parliament to closely monitor programmes such as Emyooga and the Ghetto Fund to ensure the money is effectively used to fight poverty and create jobs.

“I don’t want to embarrass mature people. I talk and act. Put this money on the ground and struggle, but fortunately, we now have these funds. Let us use them to lift our people out of poverty,” he said.

The House will resume on 04 June 2026 when the President will deliver his State of the Nation Address.

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SOURCE: Parliament of Uganda