Terrorism, vigilance, and the duty to protect Uganda’s 2026 elections

COMMENT | MATHIAS RUKUBA | As Ugandans prepare to head to the polls in January 2026, it is critical to recognise that global terrorism remains a real and evolving threat to national security and democratic stability. Recent terrorist attacks targeting crowds, public gatherings, and civic spaces across the world serve as a stark reminder that elections by their very nature create soft targets that extremists seek to exploit.

Terrorist groups, driven by political, ideological, religious, and ethnic agendas, constantly look for moments of high visibility and symbolic impact. Uganda’s active role in regional peacekeeping, counterterrorism operations, and security cooperation in East Africa and beyond places the country within the strategic calculations of extremist networks.

Elections present a unique security vulnerability:

Large crowds at campaign rallies, polling stations, tally centres, and transport hubs

Heightened emotions, political tension, and public excitement

Predictable timelines and locations

High media attention, which terrorists seek for propaganda and fear amplification

For extremists, attacking an election is not only about casualties; it is about undermining public confidence, disrupting governance, spreading fear, and delegitimizing the state.

Terrorist attacks during elections globally have followed clear patterns. Possible methods include:

Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted near polling stations, roads, or rally venues

Suicide bombers blending into crowds at campaign events

Vehicle-ramming attacks near queues or congested access points

Small-arms attacks on poorly guarded locations

Arson or sabotage of electoral materials, vehicles, or tally centres

Cyber and information attacks, including online disinformation to incite panic or suppress voter turnout

Globally, elections in countries such as Nigeria, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and parts of Europe have been targeted precisely because crowds gathered peacefully to vote. These incidents reinforce one lesson: terrorists strike where vigilance is low and predictability is high.

Root Causes and Enablers of Modern Terrorism

Terrorism today is no longer confined to isolated groups it is transnational, networked, and adaptive. Several factors continue to fuel its spread:

Globalization, which facilitates rapid movement of people, finances, and ideas

Porous borders and refugee flows from conflict-affected neighbouring states

Online radicalization and recruitment, especially of youth

Links between terrorist networks and organized crime, including trafficking of arms, drugs, and humans

Prisons as recruitment and networking hubs for terrorists and criminals

Terrorist groups operate without loyalty to any single state, cooperating across borders through fluid and decentralized networks. They deliberately recruit young people, ideologically radicalize them, and use criminal enterprises to finance political violence.

The internet and cyberspace have become powerful tools for terrorism. Extremist groups use online platforms for:

Recruitment and radicalization

Propaganda and hate speech

Planning, logistics, and reconnaissance

Fundraising and money laundering

Sharing tutorials on bomb-making, shootings, and attack planning

Human trafficking, including women and children

With rising urban crime, prisons increasingly serve as meeting grounds for terrorists and organized criminals. Criminals arrested for “minor” offences may be radicalized or recruited into terror networks. A well-documented global example is the Madrid train bombings of 22 March 2004, where individuals involved were organized criminals recruited and mobilized through prison networks.

This reality underlines a critical security insight: Low-level criminals in our neighbourhoods today can become high-impact security threats tomorrow.

Ugandan security agencies are aware of these evolving threats and have invested heavily in counterterrorism intelligence, public awareness, and preventive measures. However, no security system can succeed without public cooperation.

Election security is not the responsibility of security forces alone, it is a collective national duty.

Citizens must remain alert, observant, and willing to report anything unusual. Suspicious behaviour, unfamiliar individuals loitering near polling areas, abandoned objects, unusual movements, or sudden changes in routine must never be ignored.

To safeguard the 2026 elections, the following measures are critical:

Strengthening community-based intelligence and liaison networks

Enhanced inter-agency intelligence sharing

Close monitoring of known criminal elements, especially during the election period

Increased visibility of security personnel at polling stations and campaign venues

Public education on situational awareness and early warning signs

Responsible use of social media to avoid spreading panic or misinformation

Stay Safe: What Every Citizen Can Do

Report suspicious activity immediately

Be aware of your surroundings, especially in crowded areas

Verify identities and intentions where possible

Share credible information with neighbours and community members

Support and cooperate with security agencies

Report Suspicious Activity

Counter Terrorism (CT) Toll -free line: 0800 199 139

0800 199 139 WhatsApp: 0779 999 999

Terrorism thrives on fear, silence, and complacency. Democracy thrives on participation, vigilance, and collective responsibility. As Uganda approaches a critical electoral moment, let us remain alert, informed, and united.

Together, we can safeguard our nation and ensure a peaceful, secure, and credible election period.

“Protecting our world starts with protecting our vote.”

*******

MATHIAS RUKUBA | Security Management Advisor & Security Consultant

+256773061600