Ten-man Chelsea frustrates Arsenal, Man Utd beats Crystal Palace

LONDON, UK | Xinhua | Premier League leader Arsenal was held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Moises Caicedo was sent off in the 38th minute for a studs-up challenge on Mikel Merino, but Chelsea went ahead 10 minutes later when Trevoh Chalobah glanced in Reece James’ corner. Arsenal leveled after the break as Merino powered in a header from Bukayo Saka’s cross, and Chelsea held on for the final half-hour in a bad-tempered match.

Manchester United came from behind to win 2-1 at Crystal Palace, ending a five-year wait for a league victory at Selhurst Park. Jean-Philippe Mateta put Palace ahead with a twice-taken first-half penalty, before Joshua Zirkzee equalized and Mason Mount struck the winner.

Liverpool won 2-0 at West Ham as coach Arne Slot left Mohamed Salah on the bench for the first time in a league match under his tenure. Alexander Isak broke the deadlock in the 60th minute, and Cody Gakpo sealed the points in stoppage time after Lucas Paqueta was sent off in the 84th.

Aston Villa edged Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 in the Midlands derby thanks to Boubacar Kamara’s second goal for the club, while Brighton moved into European places with a 2-0 home win over Nottingham Forest through goals from Maxim De Cuyper on halftime and 19-year-old Stefanos Tzimas late on. ■