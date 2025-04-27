Teacher arrested for aggravated defilement

Alebtong, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Police in Alebtong District have arrested a 39-year-old teacher for allegedly defiling a 16-year-old girl. The suspect has been identified as Denish Erem, a teacher at Akura Senior Secondary School.

It is alleged that the girl was defiled by Erem at his residence in Corner Aloi Ward, Aloi Town Council. The victim’s mother told Police that her daughter was defiled by Erem last month.

On April 18, during a school routine medical check-up, the student was discovered to be pregnant. The following day, she was suspended from school and handed over to her mother, who reported the matter to Akura Police Station on April 20, 2025.

Patrick Jimmy Okema, the North Kyoga police spokesperson, confirmed that a case of aggravated defilement has been officially registered to Alebtong CPS for thorough investigation, while the suspect is under police custody as inquiries progress.

URN