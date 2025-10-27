Tanqueray Mixology Masterclass unlocks the art of infusion for Kampala’s top bartenders

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Breweries advocacy team recently hosted a Tanqueray Gin Masterclass that equipped 40 of the city’s most promising bartenders from leading hotels, restaurants, and cocktail bars with skills focused on the art of infusion in cocktail mixology.

The day-long masterclass was a progressive journey into flavor elevation, designed to hone the skills of Uganda’s next generation of mixologists. The hands-on sessions went deep into the versatility of Tanqueray and other spirits, challenging apprentices to look beyond the ordinary and explore complex flavor pairings.

The bartenders in attendance explored the core art of infusion, learning how certain flavour profiles blend seamlessly with Tanqueray’s distinct botanical character. The sessions provided crucial insights into manipulating aromas and creating striking signature garnishes that enhance the overall experience for clients.

A significant element of the training involved mastering temperatures, salt, and sugar as garnishes and ingredients to balance cocktail flavors by softening the harshness and the acidity of other ingredients to refine the flavor of both the simple and complex cocktails. Attendees put this to practice with popular ingredients, exploring a creative play on pineapple and passion fruit, expertly balanced with sugar and heat.

Leading the spirited masterclass was the dynamic duo of internationally acclaimed mixologist Kingkline Ojal from Nairobi and Uganda’s own Steven Baguma, UBL Reserve Brand Ambassador. They circulated the room, exchanging ideas and providing personalized coaching to the eager apprentices.

For Kingkline, the element that defines a great cocktail is a profound understanding: “The best cocktails start with understanding the needs of the client, knowing which flavours would bring them out, and utilizing what is at your disposal. The classics are a great baseline, but Uganda has a lot of rich flavors, and there is no reason we shouldn’t explore and find out what is truly best for everyone.”

The energy in the room was not just about the evening’s creations; it was charged with the promise of what is to come. This event is a key pillar of Uganda Breweries’ Masterclass International Series, an initiative dedicated to identifying, mentoring, and elevating talent with the ultimate goal of preparing them for the prestigious Diageo World Class Bartending Competition.

Nancy Nansikombi, Tanqueray East Africa Brand Manager, spoke to the purpose of the program saying, “Our commitment goes beyond serving a premium gin, and today we are investing in the people who craft the moments. This masterclass is about giving our bartenders the advanced skills and confidence to compete on the global stage and redefine cocktail culture right here in Kampala.”

As the evening drew to a close, the attendees were given certifications and gift hampers upon completion of the masterclass, followed by a cocktail competition to showcase the ideas exchanged and set a new standard for cocktail culture in Kampala. Tanqueray is immensely proud to have provided the stage for this transformation.