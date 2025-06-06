Tanga Odoi introduces voter slips to weed out chaos in NRM primaries

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Resistance Movement-NRM Electoral Commission will issue voter location slips in the party primaries.

According to the party’s Electoral Commission Chairperson, Dr Tanga Odoi, the voter slips will help them organize a peaceful election free from masqueraders who have been interfering in the previous polls and hence end up causing chaos.

He said that although the primaries will be conducted by lining up behind candidates, voters are supposed to show their slips and must appear in the NRM register and with a National Identification Card.

Odoi said they will print the voter slips, and whoever forges them or goes into open malice and other election offences will be dealt with and risks being disqualified from the race.

He also said that they welcome opponents who want to stand down for their rivals. Odoi cited that in Ntungamo, the incumbent Rushenyi MP Naome Kabasharira turned up to show interest, and her rival dropped out of the race.

NRM has in the recent past had the most violent party primary elections, especially in areas like Ssembabule, Luuka, Ntungamo and Rwampara District.

The violence was mostly due to non-members participating in elections.

Simeo Nsubuga, who has shown interest in contesting in Kassanda South, welcomed the idea of voter slips. Nsubuga said that to avert violence, contestants should not use the army and police to influence the outcome of the polls.

He noted that there is a need to identify black spot constituencies, such as Lwemiyaga Constituency, and then security should be beefed up in such areas.

Nsubuga revealed that the army and police need to be in charge of security for all the voters and must ensure that they are taking a neutral position but are not partisan.

King James Nkizamagara, who has picked forms for Isingiro South Constituency, said there is a need to appoint people with integrity and who are impartial.

Some of the prominent people who have picked up nomination forms on Thursday include former Rubaga Deputy Resident Commissioner Herbert Anderson Burora, who wants to oust Leader of Opposition Joel Seenyonyi in Nakawa West.

Others are Lands Minister Judith Nabakooba, who wants to reclaim the Mityana District Woman MP position, currently held by NUP’s Joyce Bagala; former Youth and Children Affairs Minister Ronald Kibule for Mukono North; State Minister for ICT Godfrey Kabyanga for Bukonzo County; State Minister for Transport Fred Byamukama; and former presidential candidate retired General Henry Tumukunde, who now wants the Rukungiri Municipality seat.

Records from the NRM Electoral Commission indicate that on Thursday, 423 people had expressed interest, bringing the total number of hopefuls so far to 1,740

The exercise will resume on Saturday and close on June 15th 2025.

***

URN