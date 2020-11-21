Tammy Abraham strike sends Chelsea top of PL table

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Tammy Abraham’s second-half goal helped move Chelsea to the top of the table in a 2-0 win at Newcastle United.

Chelsea went in front on 10 minutes as Mason Mount’s cross was turned into his own net by Federico Fernandez under pressure from Ben Chilwell.

The visiting team had a great chance to double their lead on the half-hour but Timo Werner shot wide when through on goal.

Chelsea sealed a third consecutive win in the league on 65 minutes when Werner beat three players before teeing up Abraham to score.

Sean Longstaff’s shot that struck the bar was the closest Newcastle came to a goal.

Chelsea are seven matches unbeaten and go above Leicester City on goal difference.

Newcastle remain on 11 points in 13th.