Talkio Mobile partners with Interswitch

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Talkio Mobile, a dynamic new telecom provider in Uganda, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Interswitch, through its Quickteller Agent Network, which boasts a robust network of over 20,000 agents nationwide. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Talkio Mobile’s mission to deliver accessible, innovative, and seamless telecom and financial services to Ugandans.

Through this partnership, Talkio Mobile customers can now conveniently purchase airtime and data bundles at any Quickteller agent location across Uganda. In the coming months, customers will also be able to purchase Talkio Mobile SIM cards and conduct mobile money transactions at these agent points, making it easier than ever to join and transact across the Talkio network.

The partnership extends beyond airtime and SIM card distribution, as Talkio Mobile will leverage Interswitch’s advanced payment processing infrastructure, including card payments, mobile money (MM), and other digital payment solutions, to enhance its self-service channels and payment aggregations.

“We are excited to partner with Interswitch, a leader in digital payment solutions, to bring Talkio Mobile’s services closer to our customers,” said Vianne Allan Ahura, the Talkio Mobile CEO.

“This collaboration not only expands our reach through Quickteller’s extensive agent network, but also strengthens our ability to offer secure, convenient, and innovative payment solutions. Our customers will benefit from seamless access to airtime, data, and soon, SIM cards, while enjoying the reliability of Interswitch’s world-class payment processing technology.”

The partnership integrates Interswitch’s financial inclusion expertise with Talkio Mobile’s innovative telecom offerings. By adopting Interswitch’s payment processing capabilities, including its card and mobile money platforms, Talkio Mobile is poised to enhance its self-service channels, ensuring secure and efficient payment aggregation for customers.

This move aligns with Talkio Mobile’s commitment to providing cutting-edge, customer-centric services and fostering financial inclusion across Uganda.

Moris Seguya, Country General Manager at Interswitch Uganda, said: “This partnership with Talkio Mobile underscores our commitment to empowering businesses and communities through innovative and inclusive financial solutions. By integrating Talkio Mobile’s services into our Quickteller agent network, we are creating more touchpoints for Ugandans to access essential telecom services while leveraging our secure payment infrastructure.”

The collaboration is set to redefine convenience for Talkio Mobile customers, enabling them to engage with the brand through a trusted and widespread network of Quickteller agents. With plans to further expand the range of services offered, including SIM card distribution and enhanced digital payment options, this partnership positions Talkio Mobile as a key player in Uganda’s telecom and financial services landscape.