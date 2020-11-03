Swedish National agrees to meet burial expenses for knocking teacher dead

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ulrich Meyer, a Swedish National in Lira city has accepted to meet the burial expenses and pay blood money for knocking dead a primary school teacher.

Meyer’s vehicle knocked dead Jimmy Odongo, a teacher at Rima Nursery and Primary School on Friday last week along Lira-Soroti highway.

He was arrested and dragged to Lira police station where investigations commenced vide police TAR/71/2020 and was released on bail.

The deceased’s body was taken to Lira regional referral hospital mortuary pending postmortem. Meyer’s release angered the deceased’s family and members of Ober-oumo-lao clan.

They stormed Lira central police station on Monday demanding an explanation of why the suspect was released. To cool tempers, Meyer showed up and offered to negotiate with the deceased’s family.

After the negotiations, Meyer agreed to pay Shillings 6 million for burial expenses, eight heads of cattle and Shillings 2 million as blood compensation. He declined to speak to our reporter about the matter.

However, Geoffrey Okwir- Gunya, the Ober- oumo-lao Clan Chief told URN that the accused agreed to their terms and conditions and is willing to compensate the deceased’s family.

He called for calm from his clan members and cautioned them against taking the law into their hands as they mourn their brother.

Bernard Mugerwa, the Lira District Police Commander thanked the clan members for listening to them and participating in the negotiations.

Mugerwa who acknowledged their mistake promised to handle such matters in a more professional manner.

URN