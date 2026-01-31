Swapping antibiotics for cannabis in chicken feed

As demand for organic chicken rises in Morocco, researchers in the country are launching a study to examine the potential use of cannabis as a healthier alternative to antibiotics in poultry farming. Earlier studies have suggested that cannabis by-products could reduce mortality, improve the meat quality and gut health of poultry, without intoxicating or harming growth.

SPECIAL REPORT | BIRD AGENCY | Morocco has begun exploring the use of hemp in animal feeds as demand for organic and antibiotic-free poultry products rises in one of Africa’s largest poultry markets. Early January, Morocco’s cannabis regulator, the National Agency for the Regulation of Cannabis-Related Activities (ANRAC), rolled out a 10-month research programme to test the use of Cannabidiol (CBD), said to be a non-intoxicating compound from the cannabis plant in poultry feeds.

The National Agency for the Regulation of Cannabis Related Activities signed an agreement with the country’s most prestigious university in agriculture, Hassan II Institute of Agronomy and Veterinary Medicine to conduct the study.

If successful, a CBD based feed formulation will be developed to support a gradual shift away from growth-stimulating antibiotics, whose is increasingly being restricted in Morocco amid food safety and public health concerns linked to antimicrobial resistance.

“The Veterinary Medicine Department at the institute will lead the research. It will study the role of the cannabis molecule in improving gut health in poultry, strengthening their immune systems, and increasing productivity in chicken farming,” Morocco World News reported in reference to a statement shared by ANRAC.

Preliminary studies have suggested that cannabis by-products could reduce mortality, improve the meat quality and gut health of poultry, without intoxicating or harming growth.

In what authorities described as the country’s first scientific study of its kind, researchers will also assess the economic impact of CBD feed additives on farm profitability. Morocco Poultry Market is valued at US$ 4.08 billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach US$ 5.16 billion by 2030, according to a latest outlook by research firm, Mordor Intelligence. Meat segment dominated the market with a 72.64% share in 2024, with the report citing fresh and chilled poultry products remaining the top consumer choice. However, urban households and food service operators are increasingly opting for processed options such as nuggets, sausages and marinated chicken cuts. The demand is also driven by high tourists foot traffic and consumption in major cities and tourist hubs. In 2024, Morocco recorded 17.4 million visitors, according to the Ministry of Tourism.

“In Casablanca and Rabat, demand for premium poultry products is increasing, driven by consumers willing to pay more for organic, free-range and branded options. These trends highlight a shift in consumer preferences toward higher-quality and ethically sourced products,” Mordor Intelligence noted.

Export markets are also emerging as a major growth driver, supported by Morocco’s halal certification, proximity to European and African markets, and improving cold-chain logistics. Frozen and canned poultry products continue to serve niche institutional and export markets that require longer shelf life.

Production data from the Interprofessional Federation of the Poultry Sector (FISA) shows poultry meat output in Morocco rose to 582,000 tonnes in 2024, up from 560,000 tonnes in 2023, while turkey meat production reached 152,000 tonnes. Per capita poultry consumption also increased to 20.9 kilograms, from 20.6 kilograms the previous year. Morocco legalised cannabis cultivation for medical, cosmetic and industrial purposes in 2021, opening space for controlled research and innovation across the value chain while maintaining strict oversight.

Across Africa, a number of countries are also opening up to the legalisation of cannabis for various uses, though cautiously. According to Medical Use of Cannabis in Africa: The Pharmacists’ Perspective” published by the National Library of Medicine, there are nine African countries that have passed different laws to regulate cannabis cultivation, process, storage, recreational usage, sales, export and distribution. Lesotho was the continent’s pioneer, legalising medical cannabis cultivation in 2017 and issuing licences for commercial production and export. Zimbabwe followed with a regulated framework allowing cannabis for medical and scientific use. In South Africa, private adult use has been decriminalised through court rulings, while medical cannabis and industrial hemp production are permitted under licence, making it one of Africa’s most advanced markets for research and cultivation.

Malawi has legalised cannabis for medicinal and industrial use with an export focus, while Zambia and Rwanda have approved medical cannabis cultivation primarily for international markets under strict state controls. Eswatini has also emerged as an early exporter after legalising medical cannabis cultivation through a licensing system. Ghana has amended its narcotics laws to allow the cultivation of low-THC cannabis for industrial hemp, with medical applications under development. Despite these reforms, recreational cannabis remains illegal across most of the continent, and regulatory approaches remain conservative.

SOURCE: bird story agency | chicken|