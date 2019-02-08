Susan Magara murder suspect withdraws objection to extradition

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Preparations are underway to extradite Patrick Agaba alias Pato from South Africa to answer to charges of Kidnap and Murder of Susan Magara, a cashier who was killed last year.

Agaba is accused of masterminding and receiving a ransom of 700 million Shillings from the Kidnap of Susan Magara who was kidnapped on February 7, 2018, on Kabaka Anjagala road and killed after three weeks. Her body dumped on the Southern bypass between Kigo and Kajjansi.

His lawyer Evans Ochieng told URN that Agaba will be coming into the Country anytime from now escorted by Interpol officers from South Africa. This after Agaba withdrew an application challenging his repatriation to Uganda from South Africa, where he has been in detention since March 2018.

“He already expressed his intention to return home. South Africa is now working on documentation to have him home. Once he reaches Uganda, he will hand himself over to police,” Ochieng said.

The Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) had earlier told Buganda Road Chief Magistrate Court that investigations were complete and they were ready for committal to the High Court. Agaba’s absence had however complicated the trial because he is the key suspect in the matter.

The file before the court indicates that Agaba, who is charged with Kidnap and Murder left the country carrying the ransom money paid by the family of Suzan Magara to the kidnappers who later killed her. He is said to have travelled to South Africa on February 25, 2018, a day after receiving USD 200,000 as the ransom offered by the father to save her daughter from the kidnappers.

Apart from video footage of Agaba passing through the airport with money believed to be the ransom money, he is implicated by phone call exchanges between two other suspects Bob Kibirango and Ronald Asiimwe also known as Kanyankore.

Kibirango and Kanyankore were dropped off the list of suspects in April 2018 and a new line of investigations taken, leading to the arrest of eight other people. One other person, identified as Yakoob Byansi, who is alleged to be the mastermind of the crime, is still on the run.

URN