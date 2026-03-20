Supreme Mufti condemns Owino Market demolition

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Supreme Mufti, Sheikh Muhammad Shaban Galabuzi, has called on leaders to ensure justice and humane treatment for traders affected by the recent demolition at St. Balikudembe Market.

Unidentified individuals reportedly raided the market on March 7 and demolished a large section near the Nakivubo Channel along Sebaana Road. Traders say goods left in lockups and shops were destroyed during the operation.

Many of the traders told Uganda Radio Network that they had not received any prior notice, except for a brief warning from individuals wearing reflector jackets branded HAM, a brand associated with businessman Hamis Kiggundu. The individuals reportedly arrived at around 6:00 p.m., advising traders to remove their valuables, by which time many had already closed for the day.

Speaking during Eid al-Fitr prayers at Kibuli Mosque, Sheikh Galabuzi expressed concern over the loss of livelihoods, noting that many vendors, from small-scale sellers of tomatoes and onions to established shop owners, were left stranded without prior arrangements for relocation.

He urged leaders to prioritise compassion and fairness in handling such matters, emphasising that if the land was required, authorities should have first organised a fair and orderly relocation process instead of evicting traders at night using tractors.

Meanwhile, the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Executive Director, Sharifah Buzeki, met market leaders last Sunday and halted further demolitions. She directed the police to investigate the incident and assured traders that KCCA has no plans to remove Owino Market. Four individuals have since been charged in connection with the demolition at the Buganda Road Chief Magistrates Court.

Beyond the market concerns, religious leaders used the Eid platform to call for unity, responsible leadership, and reconciliation following the recently concluded elections. The main preacher at Kibuli Mosque, Sheikh Ishaq Mutengu, urged both winners and losers to act with restraint and a strong sense of national duty.

Mutengu emphasised that electoral victory comes with the responsibility to serve all citizens fairly, regardless of political affiliation, religion, or ethnicity. He cautioned leaders against using their positions to marginalise opponents, stressing that leadership demands justice, humility, and commitment to the common good.

He appealed to those who lost in the elections to remain patient and faithful, noting that electoral outcomes should not define one’s future. He discouraged engaging in prolonged legal battles over election disputes, instead encouraging reliance on faith and belief in divine justice, which he described as impartial and incorruptible.

Mutengu urged believers to remain steadfast and avoid reverting to behaviours such as alcohol consumption, immoral conduct, indecent dressing, particularly among women, and excessive social activities that contradict Islamic teachings.

He further encouraged continued self-assessment, humility, and repentance, noting that acceptance of prayers is not guaranteed. He urged believers to seek reconciliation with those they may have wronged, warning that unresolved conflicts could be far more difficult to address in the hereafter.

Following the prayers, a large number of worshippers proceeded to the residence of Prince Kassim Nakibinge, the titular head of Muslims in Uganda, for Eid celebrations.

While there, Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago criticised what he described as injustices within the judiciary, saying it has become increasingly difficult for political prisoners, including Dr Kizza Besigye and NUP Vice President Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi, to secure bail due to what he termed unpredictable judicial decisions.

Nakibinge also called for the immediate release of political prisoners, alleging that some were tortured during arrest. He extended condolences to the families of the seven individuals who died at the home of MP Muhammad Kivumbi in Butambala.

He tasked the Directorate of Public Prosecutions to ensure that the police provide a clear account of the circumstances surrounding the deaths, including details of the scene and the origin of the bullets recovered. He warned that failure to do so could lead to suspicions that Kivumbi is being framed.

Nakibinge further called on the government to compensate Kampala traders affected by flooding, emphasising that only genuine victims should benefit from such interventions. He also urged authorities to develop sustainable solutions to address persistent flooding in Kampala.

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