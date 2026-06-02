Sunday earthquake leaves no damage or loss of life

Kampala, Uganda | URN | An earthquake that struck Uganda on Sunday night caused no significant damage or loss of life, according to the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development. The tremor occurred at 9:19:21 p.m. and was felt across several parts of the country, including Kampala, Lira, Apac, Gulu, Nakasongola, Masindi, Luwero, Wakiso, Mbale, Jinja, the Lake Victoria region, the Lake Kyoga region, and parts of Northern Uganda.

Preliminary analysis by the National Seismological Network indicated that the earthquake measured 4.4 on the Richter Scale, with its epicentre located within the Lake Kyoga region, approximately 25 kilometres north of Nakasongola Town and 53 kilometres east of Masindi Port, at a focal depth of about 10 kilometres.

In a press statement issued on Monday night, Dr. Patricia Litho, the Assistant Commissioner for Communications and Information Management at the Ministry, said: “An earthquake of this magnitude is generally considered light to moderate and is usually not very dangerous, especially if buildings are well constructed,” the statement noted.

The Ministry reassured the public that no reports of major destruction or casualties had been received following the tremor across the region. The statement attributed the earthquake to movements along the Aswa Shear Zone, also known as the Aswa Lineament, a major geological structure that traverses parts of Uganda. It further explained that the relatively shallow depth of the earthquake contributed to it being felt across a wide geographical area.

“It is important to note that Uganda lies within the western branch of the East African Rift System and occasionally experiences earthquakes of varying magnitudes,” the statement said. The Ministry urged the public to remain calm and observe established earthquake safety guidelines:

“During an earthquake, persons indoors should seek refuge under strong furniture, stay away from windows and falling objects, and avoid using elevators,” the statement adds. It further noted that “Those outdoors should move to open areas away from buildings, trees, and power lines. Motorists are advised to stop safely and remain alert to potential hazards.”The Ministry further stated that its Seismological Monitoring Network will continue monitoring seismic activity across the country and provide timely updates whenever necessary. The latest tremor comes just months after parts of Central Uganda experienced a magnitude 4.3 earthquake on March 9 this year.