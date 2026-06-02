Uganda’s Best Farmers embark on Netherlands tour to explore modern agricultural innovation

Kampala, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | Uganda’s dfcu Bank, together with the Embassy of the Netherlands, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, De Heus Koudijs Nutrition BV, Vision Group and New Vision Foundation, has officially flagged off the 2025 Best Farmers Competition winners for an agricultural study and exposure visit to the Netherlands, one of the world’s leading agricultural destinations. The flag-off ceremony took place at the bank’s head office in Nakasero.

The 13 farmers, including Kiwana Kasirye, Dr Richard Wemesa, Pison Busingye, Patrick Olobo, Zubair Mukaaya, Ann Anguyo, Joan Kantu, Charles Oyuk, Nelly Turyamuhebwa, Alfred Ojok, John Okwang from Alito Cooperatives, Ssekayi Ashiraf from Kibinge Coffee Farmers Cooperative, and Grace Natukunda from Dem Poultry Farm, will explore modern agricultural systems, best farming practices, value addition techniques, and business partnership opportunities during the one-week visit from 30 May to 6 June 2026.

The Best Farmers programme is strategically designed to transform subsistence farming into commercially viable and globally competitive agribusiness enterprises through international exposure, access to affordable credit, and comprehensive risk management solutions.

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony, Annette Kiconco, Chief Retail Banking Officer at dfcu, said, ‘’The Best Farmers initiative has so far recognised more than 134 outstanding farmers whose innovation and commitment continue to shape Uganda’s agricultural sector. The 2025 cohort comprises 13 winners who will undertake a week-long exposure visit to the Netherlands, where they will gain first-hand experience in advanced agricultural technologies, modern farming systems, value addition, and cooperative-led commercialisation models aimed at strengthening Uganda’s agricultural competitiveness on the global stage.’’

The Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Uganda, Frederieke Quispel, celebrated the transformative impact of the “Best Farmers” programme and highlighted Uganda’s immense agricultural potential.

She said, ‘The partnership between the Netherlands and Uganda is built on decades of agricultural expertise and significant financial commitment. The Netherlands currently invests approximately 80 million euros per year in Uganda’s agricultural sector to modernise value chains and link local farmers to global markets, with the “Best Farmers” initiative remaining a key part of this engagement.’’

Lukia Otema, KLM Country Manager, highlighted the upcoming educational mission to the Netherlands and emphasized KLM’s long-standing support for agricultural excellence in Uganda.

She commended the 2025 Best Farmers winners for their exceptional dedication over the past year, describing their efforts as a driving force in transforming agriculture into a modern, dynamic and high-impact sector. She also expressed pride in the airline’s role in supporting these journeys, noting that the impact of the programme extends far beyond recognition by fostering a community of farmers who continue to pursue growth long after their initial success.

Don Wanyama, CEO of Vision Group, said, ‘’Over the years, Uganda and the Netherlands have experienced steady growth in agricultural trade and business partnerships, particularly in the livestock and seed sectors. The Best Farmers competition has so far recognised and rewarded 134 outstanding farmers from across Uganda since its inception. Of these, 121 have already travelled to the Netherlands, and with this 2025 cohort, the number will rise to 134 farmers who have benefited from this exposure opportunity.’’

Beyond the travel experience, the competition also offers significant financial rewards. To date, approximately UGX 1.5 billion has been awarded to farmers in cash prizes. However, we always emphasise one important condition: the money must be invested back into improving farms, technology and agricultural productivity,’’ he concluded.

A central theme of the 2025 strategy is that insurance is a “foundation, not an add-on”. Through Bancassurance and partnerships such as “Blue Care” with Jubilee Health Insurance, dfcu protects both physical assets, such as tractors, trucks and production lines, and the human capital of the farming community. This holistic approach ensures that farmers can withstand financial shocks from health crises or equipment failure, maintaining business continuity even during volatile periods.

Now in its 12th year, the Best Farmers initiative has made a significant impact on Uganda’s agricultural sector, recognising and empowering more than 134 outstanding farmers for their contribution to agribusiness growth and food security.

Through the bank’s agricultural arm, dfcu Foundation, and its support programmes, over 1,200 agribusinesses have been supported, directly and indirectly reaching more than 59,000 beneficiaries across the country. Officials said the initiative has also facilitated financial linkages worth over USD 22 million, strengthening access to capital and investment opportunities for farmers and agribusiness enterprises.

“In the first quarter alone, UGX 58 billion was disbursed to 136 farmers, further demonstrating a strong commitment to agricultural financing and sector transformation. Farmers continue to benefit from affordable and competitive credit facilities, with interest rates as low as 12% per annum, fixed pricing, and flexible repayment terms tailored to seasonal agricultural cycles,” a dfcu official said

The funding covers a wide spectrum of needs, including input financing, irrigation systems, tractors and warehouse construction.