Mukono councilor suffered severe internal bleeding before sudden death

Mukono, Uganda | URN | Fresh medical information has provided new details into the sudden death of Hon. Henry Kittatta Nagwano, the 32-year-old Katente Parish Councilor in Nakisunga Sub-county, Mukono District, who died just hours after being sworn into office on Friday. According to Brian Kakaire, the director of Science High School in Kitega, who is coordinating burial arrangements, doctors at Mulago National Referral Hospital confirmed that the deceased suffered severe internal bleeding affecting multiple vital organs, including the heart, kidneys, lungs, and liver.

Medical personnel suspect that the massive hemorrhage could have been triggered by extreme stress or shock, although the exact cause of death has not yet been established. Samples from the body were collected for further laboratory analysis. The findings have deepened shock and grief in Katente Parish and across Nakisunga Sub-county, where residents are struggling to come to terms with the sudden loss of their newly elected leader. Family members and witnesses say Kittatta first complained of dizziness on Wednesday, with his condition deteriorating sharply on Friday morning ahead of his swearing-in ceremony.

He reportedly collapsed while dressing and began bleeding profusely from the mouth and nose. He was first rushed to a nearby health facility, where he received emergency treatment, including a drip, before proceeding to attend the swearing-in ceremony. However, shortly after the event, his condition worsened again, prompting an emergency referral to Mulago Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Family members also described a disturbing incident that allegedly occurred around the same time at the family home, where one relative is said to have acted violently during what was described as a moment of “spiritual disturbance.” However, the link between the incident and the councilor’s death has not been established, and residents are calling for a thorough police investigation.

His widow, Robinah Nakamya Kittatta, described the events as heartbreaking. “He started feeling dizzy on Wednesday. His condition suddenly got worse just before the swearing-in. While dressing, he collapsed and began bleeding,” she said. His father, Ssalongo Nagwano John, said he was alerted on Wednesday and rushed to the home.

“I found him unwell. I advised him to go to the hospital, but he said he was fine. What shocked me most was when he suddenly started speaking as if he were about to die,” he said, adding that the family has been left devastated. His younger brother, Rogers Zziwa Nagwano, said the deceased had strong political ambitions, including aspirations to become a Member of Parliament.

“He was hardworking and wanted to rise in leadership to serve his community,” he said. Brian Kakaire confirmed that the body was released from Mulago Hospital and transported to the ancestral home in Namulesa village, Ngogwe Sub-county in Buikwe District, where it lies ahead of burial. Political leaders and community figures have since eulogized the late councilor, describing him as a dedicated and inclusive leader who worked across religious and political lines.

Robert Masereka, the Member of Parliament for Mukono South, who met him three weeks earlier, praised his leadership style, while the NRM Women’s League in Buganda has called for a full police investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. Former Nakisunga LCIII Chairperson Mubaraka Ssekikuubo and Mukono District Chairperson Francis Lukooya Mukoome described him as a visionary leader and urged the public to avoid speculation.

However, emotions remain high among fellow councilors, some of whom say this is the second similar death in the area, raising fear and anxiety within local leadership circles. Nakisunga Sub-county LCIII Chairperson Stephen Mufuwa broke down in tears, claiming the death was linked to witchcraft, a statement that has further fueled debate in the community.

A funeral Mass led by Rev. Father Tomasi Mbalu at Nkokonjeru Parish called for calm and faith, reminding mourners that life and death remain in the hands of God. Kittatta, who was elected on the NRM ticket and was expected to contest for Sub-county Speaker, is survived by his wife, Robinah Nakamya Kittatta, and three children.