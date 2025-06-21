Suicide bomber kills at least 24 people in Nigeria

Abuja, Nigeria | Xinhua | At least 24 people were killed and several others injured after a suicide bomber detonated an improvised explosive device at a local food joint in Nigeria’s northeastern state of Borno late Friday, the police said Saturday.

Nahum Daso, the spokesman for the police in Borno, told Xinhua by telephone that the suicide bomber targeted residents who had gathered to buy food in the Konduga local government area of the state. The area was cordoned off and thoroughly searched for other possible explosive devices, but none were found.

All the victims are confirmed dead by medical personnel on duty, he said, adding that efforts are ongoing to profile the victims and contact their relatives for proper identification.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the suicide attack.

Despite the efforts by the government and the armed forces, terrorist organizations have, over the years, been attacking civilian targets mostly in the northeast region of the country. ■